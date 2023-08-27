The boys soccer regular season kicked off Friday and Saturday for a slew of Sentinel-area teams. Here are some of the highlights.

Eagles hold serve at home

Second-half goals from Chayse Snyder and Michael Selan made the difference for Cumberland Valley Saturday in a 3-1 season-opening win at home over Emmaus, a perennial power in District 11.

Snyder scored the first of his two goals in the first half. After Emmaus netted the equalizer, goalkeepers Brody Murray and Michael Hoy kept the proverbial sheet clean.

Selan assisted on Snyder’s go-ahead goal and added insurance with a goal on a penalty kick.

The Eagles continue their nonleague schedule with a trip to Hempfield Friday afternoon for a 4 p.m. kickoff.

Panthers pick up nonleague win

East Pennsboro also opened its regular season with a victory at home, grinding out a 2-1 win over Elco Saturday morning. Trailing 1-0 at halftime, the Panthers roared back with second-half goals from Steel Bayer and Jones Makonde, with assists from Deepesh Magar and Cole Conjar, and held on for a win against a Raiders side that had lost just two games in the 2022 regular season.

Thomas McMichael made sure the second-half lead stood with five total saves.

East Pennsboro looks to improve to 2-0 when it travels to CD East for a 7 p.m. nonleague contest.

Bursts from Boiling Springs, Red Land

Boiling Springs and Red Land opened their respective seasons with high-powered offensive efforts.

The Bubblers charged past West York 6-0 in York. Luke Toner scored twice, Marc Becker netted a goal with an assist, and goalkeepers Tommy Rohrer and Noah Mandell combined to stop six West York shots.

Red Land rolled to a 7-1 win over CD East at home Friday behind a hat trick from Brayden Smith and a goal and two assists each from Ollie Lynch and Aidan Chippo.

Red Land visits Shippensburg Monday for a 4 p.m. nonleague game while Boiling Springs travels to West Perry Wednesday to kick off its Colonial Division schedule at 7 p.m.

Trio for Mechanicsburg's Miller

Mechanicsburg’s Travis Miller also scored a hat trick, tallying all three goals in the second half of a 3-1 win at home over Northern Saturday. Miller scored two of his goals in a span of 96 seconds to turn a 1-0 Northern lead into a 2-1 Mechanicsburg advantage.

The Wildcats travel to Northeastern Tuesday for a 7:30 p.m. nonleague showdown.

Friday's Score

Nonleague

Red Land 7, CD East 1

Saturday's Scores

Nonleague

Boiling Springs 6, West York 0

East Pennsboro 2, Elco 1

Cumberland Valley 3, Emmaus 1

Mechanicsburg 3, Northern 1

Monday's Schedule

Nonleague

Red Land at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.

Tuesday's Schedule

CCAC

New Covenant Christian at Harrisburg Academy, 4 p.m.

Nonleague

Cedar Cliff at Cedar Crest, 5:30 p.m.

West Shore Christian at Greenwood, 6:30 p.m.

East Pennsboro at CD East, 7 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

