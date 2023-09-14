After an 0-1-1 start, Northern’s boys soccer team has picked up four straight victories and garnered early momentum in the Mid-Penn Colonial Division race.

The Polar Bears (4-1-1) blasted nonleague foe Spring Grove 8-3 Monday in the midst of three straight shutout wins over West Perry (3-0 Sept. 2), Gettysburg (4-0 Sept. 6) and Big Spring (3-0 Tuesday) to open the Colonial schedule.

Garrett White has led the charge with five goals during the four-game winning streak while Andrew Bream and Logan White have added three each. Sam Kessinger has made four saves on four shots in front of a lineup that has earned a heavy possession advantage.

The Polar Bears bring their streak to Greencastle Thursday to face the unbeaten Blue Devils (3-0-1, 3-0-0) in a showdown scheduled for 7 p.m. Greencastle has not allowed a goal in its first four games.

Eagles, Panthers, remain unbeaten

The county’s two unbeaten teams kept their streaks going through the middle of the week. Cumberland Valley held serve in its second straight home game this week with a 3-0 Mid-Penn Commonwealth victory over Carlisle Wednesday. Chayse Snyder, Jake Snyder and Jake Dussinger netted the goals for the Eagles (5-0, 3-0 Commonwealth), and Brodie Murray and Michael Hoy teamed up for their first shutout of the season. The game dropped the Thundering Herd to 1-3-0 with an 0-3-0 mark in the division.

East Pennsboro picked up another Mid-Penn Capital victory Tuesday with a 2-0 decision at home against Susquehanna Township Tuesday. Steel Bayer netted both goals for the Panthers (5-0-1, 3-0-0 Capital), Deepesh Magar assisted on both, and Thomas McMichael turned away all three shots he faced.

One of four unbeaten Class 4A teams in District 3 (along with 6-0 Warwick, 4-0 New Oxford and 5-0-1 Northeastern) , Cumberland Valley takes a breather before continuing its Commonwealth schedule with a trip to Red Land Tuesday. The Panthers, among six unbeaten teams in Class 3A, visit Milton Hershey Thursday afternoon at 3:45.

Bubblers on the board

Boiling Springs suffered back-to-back 1-0 losses Sept. 6 and 7 to West Perry and Shippensburg to open the Mid-Penn Colonial schedule and dropped a third straight game with a 5-0 setback to Lancaster Catholic Saturday but bounced back with a 5-1 victory at home over James Buchanan Tuesday.

Tristan Seiber opened the scoring in the eighth minute and finished with a hat trick. Bali Subedi and Logan Sokolofsky also scored goals, and five different players had assists for the Bubblers (2-3, 1-2 Colonial).

Boiling Springs travels to Big Spring Thursday in search of its first winning streak of the season.

Overtime setbacks

Shippensburg and West Perry both dropped Colonial Division games Tuesday with 1-0 overtime losses to Gettysburg and Greencastle-Antrim. Quade Clark scored the golden goal for Gettysburg (3-1, 2-1 Colonial) while Nolan Sullivan scored the game-winning goal for the Blue Devils.

The Greyhounds (2-3, 2-2) and Mustangs (2-3, 1-2) look to bounce back when they face off against each other Thursday in Elliottsburg with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.

TUESDAY'S SCORES

SCHOALSTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Chambersburg 5, Red Land 2

Mid-Penn Colonial

Gettysburg 1, Shippensburg 0 (OT)

Northern 3, Big Spring 0

Greencastle-Antrim 1, West Perry 0 (OT)

Boiling Springs 5, James Buchanan 1

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill 2, Bishop McDevitt 0

East Pennbsoro 2, Susquehanna Township 0

]Trinity 3, Middletown 0

CCAC

West Shore Christian 3, Mount Calvary Christian 1

Nonleague

York Country Day 8, Harrisburg Academy 2

WEDNESDAY'S SCORE

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley 3, Carlisle 0

THURSDAY'S SCHEDULE

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cedar Cliff at Chambersburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Boiling Springs at Big Spring, 7 p.m.

Northern at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.

West Perry at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

East Pennsboro at Milton Hershey, 4:15 p.m.

Camp Hill at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.

CCAC

Harrisburg Academy at Mount Calvary Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Red Land at Dover, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE

CCAC

West Shore Christian at Dayspring Christian, 4 p.m.

