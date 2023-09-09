At the sound of the final whistle Saturday, East Pennsboro’s boys soccer players froze in place under the hot, unforgiving sun Saturday afternoon at Panther Parkway Field. They bent over and crouched and exhaled. Drenched in sweat, they started to feel the physical exhaustion of their 1-0 victory over Mid-Penn Capital rival Trinity.

It felt good.

Saturday’s victory improved the Panthers’ record to 4-0-1 through the first two weeks of the regular season, already an improvement over their 3-13 mark in 2022. A healthier, more experienced lineup, a batch of new immediate-impact players and a bolstered back line have fostered the Panthers’ fast start and have injected enthusiasm into a program that last qualified for the district playoffs in 2018.

“It’s very much a 1-0 mindset right now,” said East Penn head coach Adam Bruner. “I let them enjoy it until the next practice, and then we start concentrating on the next game. We know what happens if you look ahead too much. This division is so close.”

The 2022 season slipped away from the banged-up Panthers early. East Pennsboro lost its first four games, all of them by one goal, and picked up one win in its first nine games. The 1-0 mindset led to a 1-0 start to this season when the Panthers rallied from a 1-0 deficit to grab a 2-1 win over visiting Elco in a nonleague opener Aug. 26.

“We’re just trying to win this year, one game at a time,” said senior center back Cole Conjar. “We don’t let our wins get to us for the next game. We just keep on going.”

An early spark carried the Panthers to a 3-0 win at CD East and wrapped up the nonleague portion of the slate with a scoreless draw against a Greencastle-Antrim team coached by Bruner’s brother, Aric. East Pennsboro went on to win back-to-back Capital Division contests, blanking Middletown 2-0 Wednesday before a 1-0 decision over the Shamrocks (2-1, 1-1) Saturday.

“Being healthy was the biggest thing,” Bruner said. “Last year, we started fighting injuries from the preseason, right away. This year, we’ve changed training quite a bit, just trying to concentrate on just being healthy. That’s made a world of difference.”

Among last year’s casualties was Aidan Miller, a senior defender who played four games before losing the rest of his junior season with a knee injury.

“For me, it’s more personal, coming off a season not being able to play last year,” he said. “I’ve been wanting to actually bring the team together and just come out with some wins and work hard.”

Miller has reinforced the Panthers’ defense as an outside back, opposite senior Andy Baddorf with Conjar and Brogan Barlup moving into center back roles as seniors after playing three years in the midfield. The experience along the back has helped the Panthers find their collective footing in the early season. With timely saves from sophomore goalkeeper Thomas McMichael, who moved up from the junior varsity level, the Panthers have not allowed a goal since the first half of their season opener.

“It makes a huge difference,” Bruner said of the defenders’ experience. “The back line has really kept us in games lately.”

That included a stretch early in Saturday’s game. Trinity opened the game as the aggressor, applying pressure in the East Pennsboro zone with strong possession from freshman Shane Ashman and runs Noah Dominguez. The Panthers allowed seven shots to leak through, but with the trust of their teammates, the defenders kept the Shamrocks at bay until the East Pennsboro offense broke through with a goal in the eighth minute.

“The guys don’t panic because they know who’s behind them,” Bruner said. “They’re very comfortable because they know what’s there.”

While the seniors have solidified the defensive corps, a crop of new players have added a new wrinkle to the Panthers’ offense after seniors Jones Makinde (Harrisburg), Deepesh Magar (Virginia) and Bratt Yumbato-Nieto (Peru) moved to Enola over the summer. Yumbato-Nieto gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead Saturday, beating a Trinity defender to a pass from Miller and punching a shot past goalkeeper Kieran Finegan (six saves) for a 1-0 advantage.

“He kind of brings that creative flair to the field,” Bruner said. “He has great foot skills and is really good on the ball. Not only does he bring that South American flair, but he likes to have fun, and that’s kind of a thread through the whole team. They like to have fun. The game’s supposed to be fun.”

The fun fell away from the Panthers during their 3-13 campaign in 2022, but they remember that empty feeling and talk about it every day as they aim to build on their fun-fueled fast start.

“I think we had something to prove,” said junior midfielder Steel Bayer, a first-team all-conference selection last season. “We’ve been staying humble throughout the process, but we’ve had a sour taste in our mouth for a long time.”

That sour taste was the product of the losses as they piled up. But in that pile, the Panthers also gained experience that they’ve applied to their more-promising start to the season.

“A lot of guys played a lot of minutes last year that probably wouldn’t have because of injuries,” Bruner said, “so we actually gained a lot of experience, and those guys who had to tough through that three-win season, they don’t want to do it again.”

Photos: East Pennsboro blanks Trinity in Mid-Penn Capital boys soccer showdown