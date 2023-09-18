The opening guitar riffs for AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” contrasted the stillness late Tuesday afternoon as Big Spring senior Peyton Weekley walked toward the goal at the eastern end of Northern’s soccer field prior to a Mid-Penn Colonial Division game against the host Polar Bears.

Weekley stopped in the middle of the goal frame, reached his hands above his shaved head and wrapped his hands – nestled in white and goalkeeper gloves with orange accents – around the front of the crossbar with the stadium’s American flag looming in the background.

He was home.

The Big Spring senior spent his summer vacation at basic training at Fort Moore in Georgia, the next step toward a career in the military. After completing the 12-week course Sept. 8 he returned to his spot as the Bulldogs’ starting goalkeeper, ready to apply his sharpened leadership skills on the field for his senior season.

“I missed it,” Weekley said. “It’s good to be back on the field again, underneath the lights, back with the team.”

The Bulldogs (2-3, 1-1 Colonial) dropped a 3-0 decision to the host Polar Bears in Weekley’s return, but the Big Spring back line played with a renewed energy, according to head coach Scott Anderson, in front of the familiar figure in his fourth season as the starting netminder.

“He just brings a confident hand,” Anderson said. “The best way to describe it is when the defense looks back, it’s like looking back on a boat and seeing that steady hand on the rudder.”

With his confident, steady hand, Weekly has carved out his spot among the top Bulldog goalkeepers in Big Spring history. With seven saves at Northern Tuesday, and 19 in a 1-1 draw in his 2023 home debut against Boiling Springs Thursday, Weekly has made 334 saves in his varsity career, within range of Mike Owen’s record of 585 set in 2002. As a junior, Weekley faced 353 shots stopped 237 of them behind a young and banged-up Big Spring back line.

The Bulldogs’ defensive corps are still young with only two other seniors – Levi Stewart and Ray Gutshall – in the starting lineup. Weekley’s presence brings an intangible spark with his steady, confident hand.

“He’s a very vocal person,” Anderson said. “He brings that senior leadership that you need. The other players we have are still learning that aspect. He stepped on and conveyed that leadership just by his position on the field.”

Weekley’s aptitude for leadership has also contributed to his interest in the military. He started playing organized soccer at age 4 and has considered joining the military for just as long.

“It’s always been something that’s been in the back of my mind, whether I realized it or not,” he said. “I grew up playing Army in the backyard with NERF guns and all that stuff.”

Weekley signed up for the Pennsylvania National guard and plans to join an ROTC program in college. At basic training, he weathered the physical demands in the 110-degree heat, lining up in formation before dropping and doing push-ups in the thick Georgia air.

“It’s pretty hot down there,” he said. “A lot of humidity. Some weird bugs. It was a good experience, though. I got to really put my leadership skills to the test. I learned a lot of things – different ways to be lead people and just be a better person.”

Three days after returning from Georgia, Weekley returned to the Bulldogs’ soccer field in Newville. He took his place between the goal posts and started preparing for a matchup against the patient but prodding Northern attack the following day.

Goalkeeper has been Weekley’s position since he first started playing travel soccer.

“I’m the general on the field,” he said. “Everyone can play soccer, but not everyone can play keeper. It’s a totally different beast from any other position on the field.”

The general, who also serves as class president, applied his experience and his instincts to his first game Tuesday against the Polar Bears. In the fifth minute, he charged out of his box and scooped up a ball to defuse a potential Northern chance. Moments later, with the Polar Bears making a run, Weekley stepped toward the player with the ball. His challenge forced a shot that went high and wide to keep the game scoreless.

“He gives us that level of confidence with how far he steps out in the box to control the area,” Anderson said, “What he says and what he does brings that confidence out there as far as a player. It brings that confidence that everybody needs to be competitive. It was the one thing we weren’t able to have the first four games without him being there.”

The Bulldog defense responded, holding a possession-heavy Northern team scoreless through most of the first half. A breakdown in the 38th minute led to a goal for the Polar Bears’ Andrew Bream, who put home a centering pass from Ryan Musso. The score held until Northern tacked on late goals from Ryan Yanez and Garrett White to finish off a 3-0 victory. If it wasn’t the desired outcome for the Bulldogs, it was an improved one. Northern had swept the 2022 regular-season series with scores of 8-0 and 7-0.

“We’re playing a lot better as a whole,” Weekley said. “I can already see that now as far as teamwork, communication, everything. I’m really proud of what we’re doing here.”

