Mid-Penn soccer players convened at Cumberland Valley High School Thursday morning and afternoon, meeting with the media to share their thoughts on the upcoming season.

Here are five notes on what players representing Sentinel-area teams had to say.

Changes in goal

The Sentinel area’s two first-team all-conference selections in goal last season – Trinity’s John Paukovits and Shippensburg’s Kade Rumbaugh – both graduated in the spring, leaving new opportunities between the pipes for their successors.

Coming off a 6-9-1 campaign, the Shamrocks look to junior Kieran Finegan to back up their experienced back line in goal.

“He’s got some big shoes to fill, but we feel very confident in him,” said Trinity head coach Dan Gustafson. “We think he’s an amazing keeper. … He got a lot of experience last year as well because we put John out into the field for a number of games. While he’s new, he’s also very experienced. We’re excited to see what he can do.”

Meanwhile, the task of naming Rumbaugh’s successor at Shippensburg remains incomplete.

“That is probably our million-dollar question,” said Shippensburg head coach Warren Jones. “Kade is one of the best goalkeepers we’ve had in a number of years, and maybe altogether here at Shippensburg. We do have a couple options, and we’re working on that.”

Whoever he is, the Greyhounds’ next starting goalkeeper will work with Colin Taylor, the team’s new goalkeeping coach, as well as a lineup that boasts depth and experience, two of Shippensburg’s biggest strengths.

“In almost every field position, we’re at least two deep,” Jones said. “That is going to help.”

Rivals team up

The backyard rivalry between Trinity and Camp Hill will feature a new wrinkle when the teams face off Oct. 14, as the fierce foes have teamed up to sponsor an ALS fundraiser around the contest under the lights at Siebert Park.

“We’re excited about that,” said Camp Hill head coach Justin Sheaffer. “It’ll be something new, something different. We’ve never played them on a Saturday night, and we’re excited about hopefully bringing some more awareness to a good cause and then highlight the boys and the community. We all live together. It’s always a battle with Trinity, but at the end of the day, we’re neighbors.”

New field feeling good

Carlisle opened its new turf field in the middle of the 2022 season. A full season on the new surface provides a fitting stage for a relatively young team that fell a game short of the district playoffs in 2022.

“I think it makes a big difference,” said head coach Brandon Eiserman. “The morale, first of all. Kids love playing on the turf instead of the grass. You don’t have to worry about weather or anything like that, and you get true bounces, so the players aren’t getting frustrated. It’s been great.”

Numbers up at West Shore

The West Shore School District has seen a growth in soccer participation. Both Red Land and Cedar Cliff have reported higher numbers coming into the season, a positive sign for a pair of coaches early in their respective tenures.

“Our goal was to increase participation when we started,” said Cedar Cliff’s Noah Whelnan, heading into his third year as the Colts’ head coach. “In previous years, we’ve never had to make any cuts on our team, but this year, we’re expecting about 15-20 cuts.”

The Patriots also boasted a boost in participation with 52 players signing up ahead of head coach Jamie Nagy’s second season at the helm.

“It’s one of our biggest groups that we’ve had,” Nagy said.

Higher numbers, the Patriots said, have been driven by the buzz around the program with a more active offseason that included workouts, summer league participation and semi-weekly pickup games organized by the seniors.

“I think it’s because of the seniors,” said midfielder Aidan Chippo, “and the way we’ve embraced the freshmen from last year to this year. We’ve really given them an environment to excel and a fun environment.”

Club and country

For many local players, the fall season represents a shift from club soccer to the high school game, something Camp Hill senior defender Richard Lutkins described using the parallels of professional players who also compete internationally.

“You get to represent your community and your town,” he said. “I view it as you high school is your national team and your club is your club team.”

