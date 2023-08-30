MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Carlisle (Class 4A)

Coach: Mark O’Donnell

Last year: 7-9-2

Key returning players: Sophia Julius, sr, def.., Addy Fitzgerald, sr., drf.; Maia Iannuzzi, sr. for.;

Key losses: Maria Franjicic, Ryleigh Poole, Madalyn Brymesser.

Top newcomers: TBD.

Outlook: With a full year of experience under O’Donnell, a large senior class and access to the school’s new turf field from the onset The Thundering Herd look to make a step forward this fall. The Thundering Herd feel like they have the potential to close the gap and push into the postseason.

Cedar Cliff (Class 4A)

Coach: Nick Hammaker

Last year: 7-8-2

Key returning players: Abby Myers, Ella Frey, Katie Koppenhaver, Lizzie Wiestling, Taylor Barnes, Abby Myers.

Key losses: Taylor Ferraro, Olivia Jones.

Top newcomers: TBD.

Outlook: The Colts will need to find production after losing Ferraro to graduation and Jones to transfer, but they have a roster with potential and players with experience and leadership skills at all levels of the field as they try to hold their own in a challenging division.

Cumberland Valley (Class 4A)

Coach: George Gemberling

Last year: 8-6-3

Key returning players: Samantha Manns, sr., mid.; Kameron Rase, sr., for; Kylie Robinson, sr., mid; Alicia So, sr., def; Sienna Mans, jr.., def.

Key losses: Andrea Nguyen, Rylee Fry, Reagan Basehore, Madelyn Black,

Top newcomers: Chelsea Coburn, so.; Catherine Tiday, so.; Lola Moul, so.

Outlook: Injuries have been the Eagles’ fiercest foe over the last two seasons. Cumberland Valley feels due for a healthy season, and with a roster full of talent and experience, could extend it deep into the fall if things stay in place.

Red Land (Class 3A)

Coach: Jamie Miller

Last year: 10-5-4

Key returning players: Natalie Danner, sr., for; Zuri Crumpton, jr., def.; Carlee Collier, sr., mid.; Autumn Kinsinger, sr, def.; Jordan Schwab, sr., mid.; Haylee Holland, sr., mid./for.; Karli Dacosta, jr., mid.; Emily Zortman, sr., mid.; Hannah Cline, jr., gk.; Caden Edmunds, so., def.; Audimn Frederick, sr., def.; Kylie Smith, sr., gk.

Key losses: Bella Sadler, Sydnie Lau, Alena Holloway.

Top newcomers: Gabby Welter, jr., def.; Emma Shearer, sr., for.

Outlook: Miller and her senior leaders have turned Red Land into a team with perennial potential despite facing a touch Commonwealth Division schedule as a Class 3A program. Last season ended with a 1-0 first-round district playoff loss to Hershey, but the Patriots’ large senior class and its up-and-coming crop of underclassmen are eager for another chance to prove their mettle.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Mechanicsburg (Class 4A)

Coach: Mike O’Brien

Last year: 11-8

Key returning players: Alayna Williams, sr., for./mid.; Mia Loran, sr., mid.; Alex Black, jr., def.; Thoula Michelitch, jr., mid.; Maggie Cicero, jr., def.; Jocelyn Smith, so., mid.; Lena Rudy, so., for.; Lauren Lebo, so., gk; Lucia Baldini, so., mid.; Addison Stover, so., mid.

Key losses: Julia Mayernick, Ari Frey, Kyra Dillon, Sophia Baldini, Emma Stover.

Top newcomers: Gaby Eckroth, sr., for.; Becca Witter, so., def.; Isabelle Cousins, fr., for.

Outlook: After winning back-to-back District 3 Class 3A titles, the Wildcats took a slight step back in their first year in Class 4A, bowing out in the first round of districts with an overtime loss to Elizabethtown. But they bring back a relatively young lineup that has experience and has a chance to jump right back into contention.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Big Spring (Class 2A)

Coach: Jason Cachara

Last year: 6-12-0

Key returning players, key losses, top newcomers: Not submitted.

Boiling Springs (Class 2A)

Coach: Steve Brookens

Last year: 13-6-0

Key returning players: Sophia Felix, sr., mid.; Emma Surkosky, sr., def.; Bailee Decker, sr., mid.; Riley Tennyson, sr., gk; Ella Garman, jr., for.; Reese Hughes, so., mid.; Jordan Nolte, so., mid.; Eva White, so., def.

Key losses: Molly Starner, Grace Disque, Paige Harris, Abby Tilton.

Top newcomers: Mackenzie Seiber, fr., for.; Addy Berrier, fr., mid.; Bella Chadwick, fr., mid.

Outlook: Boiling Springs has been a model of girls soccer consistency with six district quarterfinal appearances in the last seven years. Despite losing the second leading scorer in program history in Starner, the Bubblers have the talent to maintain the momentum, and they’re motivated after their 2022 season ended with penalty kicks in the district quarterfinals.

Northern (Class 3A)

Coach: Seth Lehman

Last year: 19-3-1

Key returning players: Sydney Waits, sr., mid.; Liv Goretski, sr., for.; Camryn Porter, sr., gk; Allison Bechtel, jr., mid.; Abby Freese, jr., mid.; Anna Lehman, jr., def.

Key losses: Sophia Lodovidi, Winnie Haller, Rachel Diffenbaugh, Grace Lerew.

Top newcomers: Taelyn Townsend, so., for.

Outlook: The Polar Bears had a breakout season in 2022, coming within one game of sharing the Colonial Division title, advancing to the district semifinals and clinching a state tournament berth for the first time since 2016. With most of its core intact, Northern has a chance to make another run, and possibly a deeper one.

Shippensburg (Class 3A)

Coach: Todd Burns

Last year: 2-15-1

Key returning players: Grace Davis, sr., mid.; Sophia Bert, sr., mid.; Marisa Kyner, jr., def.; Kaylee Kierzowski, jr., def.; Taylor Bard, so., for.

Key losses: Abby Saboe, Erica Buckheiser.

Top newcomers: Camden Winters, so., mid.; Grace Binder, so., def.; Hailey St. Clair, so., mid.

Outlook: Burns, entering his first season at the helm with the Greyhounds, all-new coaching staff, are looking to build sustainable success at Shippensburg, and they’re looking to make this season a big first step.

West Perry (Class 2A)

Coach: Tom Smeigh

Last year: 8-10-1

Key returning players: Sydney Sanno, jr., mid.; Tayler Lupfer, jr., mid.; Dee Chubb, so., for.; Susie Gleason, sr., for.; Maddie Bartch, sr., def.

Key losses: Allie Yoder, Anna Horn, Hannah Rahn.

Top newcomers: Kaitlyn Leber, sr., gk; Emily Sheriff, sr., def.; Jalinn Kell, fr., for.

Outlook: Coming off their first district playoff appearance since 2013, the Mustangs return their top two scorers and are looking for another chance at the first postseason victory in program history. They’re starting a new goalkeeper in Leber but have experience throughout the lineup in front of her.

MID-PENN CAPITAL

Camp Hill (Class A)

Coach: Jake June

Last year: 14-8-1

Key returning players: Sophie Ceo, sr., gk; Dylan McInroy, jr., def.; Cece Beem, so., mid.; Della Hawkins, jr., for.; Sophia Shaw, so., for.

Key losses: Paige Owens, Karen Cutler

Top newcomers: Cecilia Battisti, fr., mid.; Brynnley Lesko, fr., def.

Outlook: The reigning District 3 Class A champions have a new coach in June but a still-young and battle-tested roster. A smooth coaching transition could help the Lions remain one of the top contenders for another district crown.

East Pennsboro (Class 2A)

Coach: Matt Uhrich

Last year: 10-8

Key returning players: Luka Strickland, sr., gk; Makenna Smith, Kayla Gelotte, sr., mid.; Aryah Wiest, sr., def.; Ava Kitner, so., for.; Ashlyn Brysiak, so.

Key losses: Paelyn Bayer, Makenna Smith

Top newcomers: TBD.

Outlook: The Panthers took a sizable step forward in 2022, returning to the district playoffs for the first time since 2018 thanks to a late-season surge. Despite losing Bayer, a first-team all-conference standout, now playing Towson, the Panthers have grown together, and they’ll look to use that growth to build on their success.

Trinity (Class 2A)

Coach: Terry Mull

Last year: 17-4

Key returning players: Grace Notarfrancesco, sr., def.; Frances Maury, sr., for.; Caroline Cunningham, sr., mid.; Anne Durle, sr., mid.; Abby Shull, sr., def.; Julianna Prokop, sr., gk; Abby Spahr, jr., def.; Maya Erby, jr., def.

Key losses: Emma Kostelac-Lauer, Kari Powell, Cauley Spahr, Grace Maury

Top newcomers: Bella Dupes, fr., mid.; Maria Scherr, fr., for.

Outlook: The Shamrocks have seasoning and senior leadership at every position group. With experienced defense and a few new scoring options, Trinity will be a tough out again after reaching the district semifinals and state quarterfinals in 2022.

