MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Carlisle (Class 4A)

Coach: Brandon Eiserman

Last year: 7-11-0

Key returning players: Ian Warner, sr., mid.; Daud Mohamed, sr., mid.

Key losses: Zach Richwine, Blake Eiserman, Caleb Plank.

Top newcomers: TBD

Outlook: The Thundering Herd battled injury and inconsistency throughout the 2022 campaign, but their strength of schedule pushed them to the cusp of a District 3 playoff berth. With a large number of players with varsity experience, Carlisle could change a few of its losses into wins and return to the playoffs.

Cedar Cliff (Class 4A)

Coach: Noah Whelan

Last year: 4-14-0

Key returning players: Alfonso Orea, sr., def./mid.; Scott Goldfeder, sr., mid.; Alex Delavan, jr., for.; Draelyn Crawford, jr., for.; Cole Korch, jr., mid.; Daniel Han, jr., def./mid.

Key losses: none.

Top newcomers: Levi Lehman, jr.; Rocco Galluci, fr.; Jacob Palanche, sr.

Outlook: The Colts won three games in Whelan’s first season and four in his second. Cedar Cliff’s coaches and players believe they’re on the cusp of taking a bigger next step this season with the goal of qualifying for districts, and winning a playoff game, within reach.

Cumberland Valley (Class 4A)

Coach: Matt Billman

Last year: 11-5-2

Key returning players: Jake Snyder, sr., def.; Brandon Kulp, sr., mid.; Drew Masson, sr., for.; Jack Miller, sr. for.; Brodie Murray, sr., gk; Michael Hoy, jr., gk; Michael Selan, sr., mid.

Key losses: Kaleb Desso, Jaeden Englebright, Shaw Masson, Jayson McGaffin, Colson Cutting, Andrew Duncan, Jayden Russell, Grant Gerstner, Owen Brewer.

Top newcomers: TBD

Outlook: Bounced from last year’s district playoffs in a first-round game decided by penalty kicks, the Eagles are hungry to extend their season a bit further this time around, especially with a large group of seniors. If they can navigate a tough nonleague schedule and stay healthy, they’ll put themselves in a good position to make a run.

Red Land (Class 3A)

Coach: Jamie Nagy

Last year: 6-12-0

Key returning players: Bryce Zeiders, sr., def.; Ollie Lynch, sr., mid.; Aiden Chippo, sr., mid.; Solomon Brown, so., gk.

Key losses: Ryan Koontz, Charlie Fiorenza. Ben Painter.

Top newcomers: Caleb Powers, so., for.; Chase Piazza, so., for.; Brady Buckwaler, fr., mid.

Outlook: The Patriots added two wins to their 2021 total in Jamie Nagy’s first year at the helm. With participation up in the program, Red Land is starting to build some positive momentum, and the Patriots need it for the steep climb into Commonwealth Division contention.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Mechanicsburg (Class 4A)

Coach: Jo Panuccio

Last year: 13-6-1

Key returning players: Thad Wiggins, jr., def; Travis Miller, sr, for; Silas Miller, sr., for.; Joel Witter, sr., def.; Zak Moutawakil, sr., mid.; Owen Gorinski, sr., mid.

Key losses: Liam Stockbauer, Noah Delong, Aaron Babyak, Tai San, Jackson Drenning.

Top newcomers: Ben Gorinski, so., mid.; Lochlan Miller, so., mid.; Nate Babyak, jr., mid.

Outlook: The Wildcats have been close to breaking out over the last two seasons. Their 2022 campaign ended with a quarterfinal loss to eventual champion Central Dauphin in the District 3 tournament. They want to make a deeper run, and if they can replace the production they lost in Stockbauer and San, their two leading scorers, they’ll have an opportunity to do so.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Big Spring (Class 3A)

Coach: Scott Anderson

Last year: 2-15-1

Key returning players: Dylan Cunningham, sr., def.; Gabriel Ewert, sr.., mid.; Cameron Lay, sr., mid.; Max Long, sr., for.; Ray Gutshall, sr., mid.; Peyton Weekley, sr., gk; Eli Reeder, sr., def; Levi Stewart, sr., def.; Kaden Hetrick, so., mid.; Payton Neidlinger, so., mid.; Wes Reall, jr., def.

Key losses: Josh Duff, Jake Morgan, Taven Black.

Top newcomers: Jesse Blinger, fr., for.; Aidan Bishop, fr., mid./for.; Blake Cubbedge, fr., mid./for.; Carson Lay, fr., mid.

Outlook: With a core of experienced seniors and potential contributions from promising underclassmen, the Bulldogs feel like they’re ready to turn a proverbial corner after a few lean years. Among the leaders is Weekley, a veteran goalkeeper who helped the back line through some growing pains last year.

Boiling Springs (Class 3A)

Coach: Matt Brenner

Last year: 11-6-1

Key returning players: Adler Hornbake, sr., mid.; Joe Sellers, sr., def.

Key losses: Matt Furlong, Ryan Yunk, Jacob Sibert

Top newcomers: TBD,

Outlook: Despite taking a step back in 2022 after graduating a decorated senior class, the young Bubblers made a push for the postseason that fell two spots short of the cutoff. With only four seniors, they’re still young and have a chance to build on what they started last year.

Northern (Class 3A)

Coach: Eric White

Last year: 15-4-0

Key returning players: Garrett White, sr., mid; Bennet Calaman, sr., def.; Andrew Bream, sr., for.; Sam Kessinger, jr., gk;

Key losses: Maddox Davies, Isaiah Moorehead. Nolan Wimbrough

Top newcomers: Logan White, so., mid.

Outlook: The Polar Bears suffered an overtime loss to Lower Dauphin in the first round of last year’s district tournament. With a large portion of its core still intact, Northern has a chance to stay competitive and remain in contention.

Shippensburg (Class 3A)

Coach: Warren Jones

Last year: 7-10-1

Key returning players: Luke Lehman, sr., mid./def.; Garrett Courson, sr., mid./for.; Will Hubbard, sr., def.; Ayden Keech, jr., for.; Brayden Osanitsch, sr., mid.; Evan Osterman, jr., for./gk; Xavier Rodriguez, sr., for./gk; Joe Surotchak, jr., def.

Key losses: Reid Getic, Kade Rumbaugh, Britton Broadman.

Top newcomers: Leonardo Blount, fr., mid.; Nolan Caldwell, fr., def./for.; Sam Hepler, jr., mid./def.; Callum Burnett, so., gk; Dylan Meckley, so., def.; Keegan Reed, so., def.; Austin Alosi, so., def.; Gage Sauserman, so., for./mid.

Outlook: The Greyhounds have a mix of speed, skill and depth. The potential is there for the program to move forward. The biggest question heading into the season is at goalkeeper, where Rumbaugh played at an all-star level before graduating.

West Perry (Class 2A)

Coach: Jared Weibley

Last year: 16-2-1

Key returning players: Dalton Yohn, sr., for.; Dom Beddia, sr., mid.

Key losses: Zach Byers, Bryce Torok, Ethan Dodson, Caleb Nicke,, Josiah Twigg, Garrett Bartlow.

Top newcomers: TBD.

Outlook: With Beddia back after missing the 2022 season due to injury, the Mustangs have added another key contributor to a team that earned the No. 3 seed in the district tournament last year.

MID-PENN CAPITAL

Camp Hill (Class 2A)

Coach: Justin Sheaffer

Last year: 10-8-1

Key returning players: JJ Battisti, sr., mid; Jack Kennedy, sr., def; Cole Nelson, sr., mid.; Richard Lutkins, sr., def; Ty Kirchoff, jr., for.; Ian Gamber, so., def.; Benjamin Dade, so., mid.; Mac Sarff, sr., gk; Lucas McElwee, jr., gk; Peter Gaudion, sr., def.; Ian Lentz, mid., for.

Key losses: Liam Hoffer, Nick Crosby, Zack Welfer, Seth Jones, Andrew Jones, Owen Murphy, Levi Stevnson.

Top newcomers: Mark Anthony Ozoilo, jr., mid./for.; Rhys Good, jr., mid.; Quin Decavalcante, jr., for.; Liam Brinkerhoff, jr., def.; Miller Nelson, so., for.; Sam Stahl., so., mid.; Ayden Phanord, so., mid./for.

Outlook: The Lions moved into Class 2A in 2022 and experienced the challenges of a deep and daunting District 3 field when they fell in their first postseason game to Lancaster Mennonite. But Camp Hill is always eager to meet the challenge, and they have pieces ready to find their place.

East Pennsboro (Class 3A)

Coach: Adam Bruner

Last year: 3-13-0

Key returning players: Kayden Gelb, sr., gk; Cole Conjar, Alessandro Esposito, Aidan Miller, Conner Casey, Riley Gillis, Andrew Baddorf, Steel Bayer, Brogan Barlup, Landen Hart.

Key losses: Karter Drumm, Ryan Koller, Ethan Bonsall, Giovanni Esposito.

Top newcomers: Bratt Yumbato-Nieto, Deepesh Magar, Jones Makinde, Aidan Hall.

Outlook: The Panthers feel like the have the talent and depth to lay the foundation for a winning culture. A dozen seniors on the roster want to make the most of their final opportunities with the Panthers.

Trinity (Class 2A)

Coach: Dan Gustafson

Last year: 7-9-1

Key returning players: Brendan Palmer, jr., mid; Nick Idrovo, jr., mid; Nick Lowther, sr., def.; Jimmy Dougherty, sr., def.

Key losses: John Paukovits, Luke Webdter.

Top newcomers: TBD

The Shamrocks graduated their all-conference goalkeeper in Paukovits, but they have faith in an experienced back line. After finishing one spot out of the district playoffs, they feel like they’re not far away.

