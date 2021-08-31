Boys Soccer: Storylines for the 2021 season

The 2020 boys soccer season featured plenty of drama in a shortened timespan. Here are some notes as the teams, coaches and players head into Friday’s 2021 openers.

A new normal at Northern?

A historic run in 2020 saw Northern capture the District Three Class 3A title and continue the momentum to the school’s first appearance in the state championship game. The Polar Bears lost a swath of their key players from that historic squad, including All-State selection and two-time All-Sentinel Player of the Year Connor Swope, who added 22 goals and five assists to the effort last season.

But the Polar Bears are up to the challenge and looking to maintain the program’s momentum under first-year coach Eric White, who succeeds Gaz Davies on the Northern sidelines.

Among the keys to Northern’s success season is the play of goalkeeper Josh Hoffman, who posted 10 shutouts in 2020.

New coaches

White isn’t the only new face among the area’s coaching ranks, as Noah Whelan (Cedar Cliff) steps into the spot vacated by Brian Osborne. The Colts went 3-11-2 last season but return midfielder Jason Goldfeder after an All-State campaign last season.

Cumberland Valley, Camp Hill carry on