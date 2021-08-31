 Skip to main content
Boys Soccer: Storylines for the 2021 season
Boys Soccer: Storylines for the 2021 season

Josh Hoffman, Northern

Josh Hoffman backstopped Northern on its unprecedented run to the state final last season.

Manheim Township was forced to forfeit the District 3 championship against Cumberland Valley. Several Blue Streaks players showed up Saturday to support the Eagles during their PIAA Class 4A quarterfinal.

The 2020 boys soccer season featured plenty of drama in a shortened timespan. Here are some notes as the teams, coaches and players head into Friday’s 2021 openers.

A new normal at Northern?

A historic run in 2020 saw Northern capture the District Three Class 3A title and continue the momentum to the school’s first appearance in the state championship game. The Polar Bears lost a swath of their key players from that historic squad, including All-State selection and two-time All-Sentinel Player of the Year Connor Swope, who added 22 goals and five assists to the effort last season.

But the Polar Bears are up to the challenge and looking to maintain the program’s momentum under first-year coach Eric White, who succeeds Gaz Davies on the Northern sidelines.

Among the keys to Northern’s success season is the play of goalkeeper Josh Hoffman, who posted 10 shutouts in 2020.

Boys Soccer: 5 local players to watch this season

New coaches

White isn’t the only new face among the area’s coaching ranks, as Noah Whelan (Cedar Cliff) steps into the spot vacated by Brian Osborne. The Colts went 3-11-2 last season but return midfielder Jason Goldfeder after an All-State campaign last season.

Cumberland Valley, Camp Hill carry on

A perennial contender, Cumberland Valley still managed to exceed expectations in 2020, winning the District Three Class 4A crown and advancing to the PIAA semifinals. Matt Billman’s team lost a lot of its firepower, but the Eagles’ sustained success as a program sets a standard that this year’s bunch will look to match.

Boys Soccer: 2021 Sentinel-area team previews

Camp Hill, another area district finalist, fell in the Class 1A title game last year. The Lions return offensive centerpiece Liam Raney among other key players looking to make another run at the title.

Boiling Springs on the bubble

Boiling Springs bulled its way to the District Three Class 2A final last season. Plenty of those Bubblers are back, including the one-two punch in forwards Gavin Rauhut and Brady Olsen. On their quest to send Boiling Springs to states for the first time in program history, they could become the first players to reach the 100-point milestone. Boiling Springs also has a defensive anchor in goalkeeper Carson Metzger.

“Back to normal” postseason?

Despite a wave of postseason success for area teams in 2020, the playoffs were shortened due to the pandemic. Carlisle, ranked No. 15 in Class 4A last season, would have qualified for the 16-team field in districts.

The coronavirus-related disruptions also interrupted postseason play last season. Manheim Township, Cumberland Valley’s opponent in the Class 4A district title game, forfeited due to a school shutdown.

Teams are hoping to have larger brackets and more games completed in 2021.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

