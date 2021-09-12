Boys Soccer: Stockbauer's scoring streak and other notes

Liam Stockbauer has been Mechanicsburg’s go-to goal scorer through the first week-plus of the regular season.
The junior scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Northern Sept. 4, opened the scoring in a 1-1 tie with Waynesboro Wednesday and netted the game-winning goal 40 seconds into overtime to give the Wildcats (2-0-1) a 2-1 non-league win at Northeastern.
Stockbauer’s scoring touch helped Mechanicsburg jump into fourth place in the District Three Class 4A power rankings as of Sunday afternoon, trailing No. 1 Central Dauphin (1-0), No. 2 Cumberland Valley (2-0) and No. 3 Conestoga Valley (1-0).
Fast start for the Bubblers: Boiling Springs made a run to the district final in 2020, and the Bubblers picked up where they left off with two wins in their first two games, outscoring opponents 12-1 along the way. Gavin Rauhut, who compiled four goals and three assists through two games, netted a hat trick in the season-opening 5-0 win at Big Spring Wednesday, and Matt Furlong authored a hat trick of his own in a 7-1 win over Greencastle-Antrim Saturday. Brady Olsen also scored three goals over the two games and added two assists.
Carlisle clamps down on defense: The Thundering Herd (3-0-1) also jumped out of the gates, going unbeaten through their first four games. Carlisle has not allowed a goal since falling behind 2-1 in the second half of its Mid-Penn Commonwealth opener at Cedar Cliff. The Herd tied that game in the final minute on a free kick, held on for the draw and then blanked Red Land (4-0) Thursday and non-league foe Penn Manor (1-0) in a non-league game Saturday. Bilal Abakar netted Saturday’s game-winning goal 5:19 left.
Polar Bears put opposing offense on ice: Like Carlisle, Northern (2-1-0) posted a pair of shutouts to end the week, blanking James Buchanan 5-0 Wednesday and picking up a 1-0 win at home over Big Spring Saturday. Northern opened Mid-Penn Colonial play 2-0 after a season-opening 1-0 loss to Mechanicsburg. Four different Polar Bears scored at James Buchanan, including Dylan Grace, who netted two. Andrew Beam had the lone goal in the win over Big Spring, scoring in the 30th minute. Goalkeeper Josh Hoffman, one of the few returning players from last year’s district-championship team, has stopped 17 of the 18 shots he’s faced so far this season.
