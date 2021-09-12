Boys Soccer: Stockbauer's scoring streak and other notes

The junior scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Northern Sept. 4 , opened the scoring in a 1-1 tie with Waynesboro Wednesday and netted the game-winning goal 40 seconds into overtime to give the Wildcats (2-0-1) a 2-1 non-league win at Northeastern.

Fast start for the Bubblers: Boiling Springs made a run to the district final in 2020, and the Bubblers picked up where they left off with two wins in their first two games, outscoring opponents 12-1 along the way. Gavin Rauhut, who compiled four goals and three assists through two games, netted a hat trick in the season-opening 5-0 win at Big Spring Wednesday, and Matt Furlong authored a hat trick of his own in a 7-1 win over Greencastle-Antrim Saturday. Brady Olsen also scored three goals over the two games and added two assists.