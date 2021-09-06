 Skip to main content
Boys Soccer notes: Highlights from opening weekend
Boys Soccer notes: Highlights from opening weekend

Northern Mechanicsburg Boys 6

Northern's Zach French, center, gets pinched between Mechanicsburg's Tate Wiggins, left, and Thad Wiggins, right, during the first half of their game on Saturday night at Northern High School

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Mechanicsburg defeated Northern 1-0 on a goal by Liam Stockbauer.

Camp Hill opened its boys soccer season with a pair of wins and a tournament title at Big Spring Saturday. The Lions rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit to defeat the host Bulldogs 2-1 behind goals from Cole Nelson and Ty Kirchoff. They carried the momentum into the championship game and a 4-1 trophy-clinching victory over Greenwood. Four different Lions registered goals, including Matthew Barnes, who also added a pair of assists during the tournament.

In other tournament action, Red Land reached the final of the Bobcat Tournament at Northeastern, falling to Waynesboro 5-4 in penalty kicks after playing to a scoreless draw through regulation. The Patriots advanced to the final after defeating the hosts, 1-0, in the opener.

Wildcats top Northern: A strike from Liam Staockbauer in the 49th minute gave Mechanicsburg a 1-0 season-opening win at Dillsburg. Wildcat goalkeeper Noah Delong turned away four Northern shots to preserve the shutout in a physical defensive contest in Dillsburg.

Howland leads Herd: Carlisle jumped to a fast start to its season with a 4-2 win at home against Red Lion Saturday. Senior Tim Howland scored a pair of goals for the Thundering Herd, and Noel Cabral turned away five of the six Lion shots he faced.

Cumberland Valley opens with shutout: In a clash between two of the state’s premier Class 4A programs, Cumberland Valley opened its season with a 2-0 win at Hempfield. Grant Gertsner and Jaeden Englebright netted goals for the Eagles, who are coming off a district title and a run to the state semifinals in 2020.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

