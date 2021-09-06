Boys Soccer notes: Highlights from opening weekend

Camp Hill opened its boys soccer season with a pair of wins and a tournament title at Big Spring Saturday. The Lions rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit to defeat the host Bulldogs 2-1 behind goals from Cole Nelson and Ty Kirchoff. They carried the momentum into the championship game and a 4-1 trophy-clinching victory over Greenwood. Four different Lions registered goals, including Matthew Barnes, who also added a pair of assists during the tournament.

In other tournament action, Red Land reached the final of the Bobcat Tournament at Northeastern, falling to Waynesboro 5-4 in penalty kicks after playing to a scoreless draw through regulation. The Patriots advanced to the final after defeating the hosts, 1-0, in the opener.

Wildcats top Northern: A strike from Liam Staockbauer in the 49th minute gave Mechanicsburg a 1-0 season-opening win at Dillsburg. Wildcat goalkeeper Noah Delong turned away four Northern shots to preserve the shutout in a physical defensive contest in Dillsburg.

Howland leads Herd: Carlisle jumped to a fast start to its season with a 4-2 win at home against Red Lion Saturday. Senior Tim Howland scored a pair of goals for the Thundering Herd, and Noel Cabral turned away five of the six Lion shots he faced.