Boys Soccer: Liam Stockbauer's goal, assist pace Mechanicsburg past Northern

The Mechanicsburg boys soccer team headed into the regular season with brimming with confidence established by a cornerstone senior class and cemented with the experience that carried last year’s roster into the District 3 Class 4A playoffs

Riding high expectations and the excitement of the first notes of their last dance together, the Wildcats charged to a 3-0 non-league win over Northern Saturday on the Polar Bears’ new turf field.

Senior Liam Stockbauer set the tone with a penalty-kick goal and an assist, and sophomore Tai San added a second-half goal on a direct kick to help the Wildcats spoil their rivals’ home opener.

“We have the highest of expectations,” Mechanicsburg coach Jo Panuccio said, “ and we hold ourselves to the highest of standards, and we want trophies. We want cups this year, and so we have our goals set very high, and we’re going to do everything in our power to reach those goals.”

With a rebuilding back line, the Polar Bears (0-1) contained the potent Wildcat attack. Goalkeeper Sam Kessinger made seven saves, turning away a direct kick from Stern in the 13th minute.

“They’re a good team,” Panuccio said. “They fought hard. We have a lot of respect for their coach and their program. They gave us a battle today.”

But Stockbauer cracked the scoreboard at 17:38, placing the shot in the lower right corner.

From there, the Wildcats continued to apply pressure with combination passes and chances directed to the Northern goal.

“We pass the ball well,” Stockbauer said. “We keep possession. We know when to attack. These are all things we’ve been working on throughout the years, and we’re starting to click.”

At 46:59, San drove a free kick into the top right corner from about 30 yards out, punctuating his celebration in front of the Mechanicsburg student section with a backflip.

At 71:23, Stockbauer set up junior Travis Miller for an insurance goal.

Adding to the Mechanicsburg pressure, Northern was forced to play shorthanded through most of the second half with a red card. The Polar Bears put four shots on goal, all of them stopped by Mechanicsburg goalkeeper Noah DeLong.

“We need to stay in it mentally,” Northern coach Eric White said, “when things aren’t going our way.”

While the Polar Bears look to regroup for Thursday’s non-league game against Red Land, the Wildcats aim to continue their momentum in a home opener against Northeastern scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Northside Elementary.

“Our confidence helps us a lot,” Stockbauer said. “We go into matches knowing we’re going to play well, and we play well, take care of teams and move on to the next one.”