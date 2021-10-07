Boys Soccer: Central Dauphin strikes on restarts to top Cumberland Valley

Twice Thursday afternoon at Eagle View Field, Central Daupihn’s Luke Johnson lined up a long range kick off a restart and, with a mix of precision and power and touch, served up a pair of line drive assists to help the Rams defeat host Cumberland Valley, 3-1, in the latest installment of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth rivalry.

“He’s able to put a ball where we need it to go, and then we have players that can win the ball in the air,” Rams coach Neil Cooper said. “We have players that can get on the end of it. You can put in great balls, but if you don’t have great runs and great headers on the end of it, it doesn’t count for much. We had both today.”

With the score tied, 1-1, in the 16th minute, Johnson sent an offering into a crowd in front of a Cumberland Valley goal. Matthew Bretz rose above a wave of red-clad defenders to put a head on it, directing it into the net to give the Rams the lead.

“We just need to learn from set play organization and win stuff,” Cumberland Valley coach Matt Billman said. “We’ve got height. We’ve got good goalkeeping. We just need to do a better job of taking care of our box. We’ll work on that.”