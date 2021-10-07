Boys Soccer: Central Dauphin strikes on restarts to top Cumberland Valley

Twice Thursday afternoon at Eagle View Field, Central Daupihn’s Luke Johnson lined up a long range kick off a restart and, with a mix of precision and power and touch, served up a pair of line drive assists to help the Rams defeat host Cumberland Valley, 3-1, in the latest installment of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth rivalry.
“He’s able to put a ball where we need it to go, and then we have players that can win the ball in the air,” Rams coach Neil Cooper said. “We have players that can get on the end of it. You can put in great balls, but if you don’t have great runs and great headers on the end of it, it doesn’t count for much. We had both today.”
With the score tied, 1-1, in the 16th minute, Johnson sent an offering into a crowd in front of a Cumberland Valley goal. Matthew Bretz rose above a wave of red-clad defenders to put a head on it, directing it into the net to give the Rams the lead.
“We just need to learn from set play organization and win stuff,” Cumberland Valley coach Matt Billman said. “We’ve got height. We’ve got good goalkeeping. We just need to do a better job of taking care of our box. We’ll work on that.”
With both teams trading chances in the second half, Johnson used a mix of power, precision and touch again in the 63rd minute, leading a line drive into an Andrew Renaldi header that doubled the lead over the Eagles (6-2-2, 5-2-1 Commonwealth)
Cumberland Valley had controlled possession through the game’s early stages, but the Rams defense, anchored by goalkeeper Eric Axtman (nine saves) held the Eagles at bay, and Central Dauphin took a 1-0 lead when Ethan Flickinger’s corner kick bounced off a defender in front and into the net to open the scoring.
The Eagles answered when Jaeden Englebright converted a penalty kick in the 13th minute after Central Dauphin received a red card for a handball in the box.
Despite playing down a man, CD rallied, utilizing precision, power and touch to put their chances away and earn the road win.
“We showed heart today,” Cooper said. “We showed guts, down after 10 minutes or whatever it was, but we just kept working. You saw today that we can complete with anyone. Anyone.”
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross