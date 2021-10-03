Boys Soccer: Camp Hill's Liam Raney hits milestone during Lions win streak, and other local notes

Camp Hill’s Liam Raney notched his 100th career point in the midst of a scoring surge that has propelled the Lions to four consecutive victories.
In their last four games, the Lions (7-2-0) outscored opponents 19-0. Raney, a senior, accounted for seven of those goals, scoring one in a 5-0 win at Middletown Sept. 21, and two each in a 3-0 win over Trinity Sept. 23 a 7-0 win over Harrisburg Monday – which also saw him collect an assist and reach the century mark – and a 4-0 victory over Bishop McDevitt Wednesday.
A District Three finalist last season, Camp Hill finished the week No. 3 in the district power rankings.
Bubblers’ Olsen notches 100th point: Boiling Springs’ Brady Olsen also hit the 100-point milestone Monday while scoring a hat trick in a 4-0 win over Spring Grove. The Bubblers finished the week on a four-game win streak, outscoring opponents 16-2 during that stretch. Olsen also scored and added an assist for the Bubblers in a 3-2 win at Big Spring Wednesday and scored another hat trick in a 6-0 win over Trinity Thursday.
The Bubblers (7-1-0), last year’s District Three Class 2A runners-up, sat in third in the power rankings as of Sunday.
Panthers on the prowl: The area’s longest win streak belonged to East Pennsboro (7-1-1), which rattled off seven straight wins after a 6-0 loss to West Perry in its season opener. Harrisburg ended the string of wins by playing the Panthers to a 2-2 draw Saturday, but the Panthers kept their unbeaten streak intact.
