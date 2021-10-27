Boys Soccer: Camp Hill blanks resilient Halifax in Class A quarterfinal

The Camp Hill boys soccer team dominated Halifax in a District 3 Class A quarterfinal match at Seibert Park for the first 20 minutes.

But no matter how many shots on goal the Lions attempted or corner kicks they accumulated, one statistic mattered the most, and that was the 0-0 tie on the scoreboard. Halifax was able to withstand the attack thanks to a persistent defensive presence from Riley Barr and Zane Cassell in front of keeper Jacob Lindsey.

It seemed inevitable that Camp Hill would break through, but No. 9 Halifax took the fight to them in the closing 10 minutes of the half. The momentum change generated the Wildcats’ first corner and best scoring opportunity as a header bounced just wide, leaving the two teams deadlocked into halftime.

No. 1 Camp Hill (16-3) showed its resolve out of the break, as the Lions reeled off three unanswered goals in the second half. The 3-0 victory sets up a semifinal match against West Shore Christian Academy on Saturday. It has the Lions one step closer to reaching their sixth finals appearance in the last seven years.

“Every game is going to be a test,” Camp Hill head coach Justin Sheaffer said. “Every team is going to present different challenges. Halifax had us locked up in the first half. If they finish the three chances they have, we’re going to overtime. We were fortunate it worked out for us tonight.”

At 45:06, Ty Kirchhoff gained control of a loose ball 18 yards out before feeding Liam Raney, who finished low into the far corner past a diving Lindsey. The goal seemed to relax the Lions and settle any nerves they may have with their season in the balance.

“Thankfully, we got an early one in the second half,” Sheaffer said. “The longer that goes without getting one, the tighter everyone becomes. You trust the experienced players to step up and find a way to win.”

Two minutes later, Seth Jones found a streaking Marko Balić on the right wing, and the senior blasted a score into the back of the net. The Lions extended their advantage in the 63rd minute, as Raney rose above a scrum and headed home an insurance tally.

“When we get that first one, it set the tone for the rest of the half,” Balić said. “It gave us the motivation to get another one.”

“Marko and Liam have been huge for us all year,” Sheaffer said. “You hope they continue to produce. You want everyone going their best at this time of year, so hopefully, it eased their nerves for future games as well.”

Halifax (9-8-1) kept fighting, as Ethan McCarron slipped past Camp Hill keeper London Harper twice in the final 10 minutes, but centering passes went untouched through the box both times.

Lindsey turned away 16 shots for the Wildcats, while Harper pocketed two saves in the win.

“It’s always in the back of our minds that this could be our last game, so we just kept pushing,” Balić said. “We know we need to get one to move forward.”

