Boys Soccer: Boiling Springs' Rauhut, Camp Hill's Raney earn MVP honors among Mid-Penn all-stars

The Mid-Penn Conference released its list of division all-stars Monday, giving division MVP honors to Boiling Springs’ Gavin Rauhut and Camp Hill’s Liam Raney.

Rauhut, named the Mid-Penn Colonial Division’s MVP, was part of a potent Boiling Springs attack that helped the Bubblers win the division title and reach the District 3 semifinals. Raney, the Mid-Penn Capital Division’s MVP, was the Lions’ offensive heart during the team’s run to a division title, a District 3 Class A title and the state quarterfinals.

Boiling Springs’ Matt Brenner was also named the Mid-Penn Colonial Division’s coach of the year. The Bubblers posted a 17-2 record, including an 11-1 mark in the division.

Here is the list of Sentinel-area players recognized as Mid-Penn division all-stars. For the full list, visit the Mid-Penn’s website.

Commonwealth Division

First Team – Jason Goldfeder, Cedar Cliff, sr., midfield

First Team – Shaw Masson, Cumberland Valley, jr., defense

First Team – Jaeden Englebright, Cumberland Valley, jr., forward

Second Team – Zachary Richwine, Carlisle, jr., midfield

Second Team – Jumadeen Joseph, Carlisle, sr., forward

Second Team – Ali Kortukovic, Carlisle, sr., defense

Second Team – Imran Kunovac, Cedar Cliff, sr., forward

Second Team – Noah Penica, Cumberland Valley, sr., midfield

Second Team – Alex Dick, Cumberland Valley, sr., defense

Second Team – Ollie Lynch, Red Land, so., midfield

Second Team – Dan Mailey, Red Land, sr., goalkeeper

Honorable Mention – Blake Eiserman, Carlisle, jr., midfield

Honorable Mention – Caleb Plank, Carlisle, jr., defense

Honorable Mention – Sean Leland, Cedar Cliff, sr., midfield

Honorable Mention – Anes Bedoui, Cumberland Valley, jr., forward

Honorable Mention – Declan Gornian, Red Land, sr., goalkeeper

Honorable Mention – Ryan Kuntz, Red Land, jr., defense

Keystone Division

First Team – Colby Dillon, Mechanicsburg, sr., forward

First Team – Liam Stockbauer, Mechanicsburg, jr., forward

Second Team – Tai San, Mechanicsburg, fr., midfield

Second Team – Alex Klebe, Mechanicsburg, jr., midfield

Honorable Mention – Tate Wiggins, Mechanicsburg, sr., defense

Colonial Division

First Team – Cace Oburn, Big Spring, sr., midfield

First Team – Mason Palmer, Big Spring, sr., defense

First Team – Carson Metzger, Boiling Springs, sr., goalkeeper

First Team – Brady Olsen, Boiling Springs, sr., forward

First Team – Gavin Rauhut, Boiling Springs, sr., midfield

First Team – Logan Brunner, Northern, sr., defense

First Team – Zach French, Northern, sr., forward

First Team – Hudson Feeney, Shippensburg, sr., midfield

Second Team – Sage Palmer, Big Spring, sr., forward

Second Team – Camden Shoemaker, Big Spring, sr., goalkeeper

Second Team – Danny Decker, Boiling Springs, sr., midfield

Second Team – Jacob Sibert, Boiling Springs, so., midfield

Second Team – Garrett White, Northern, so., midfield

Second Team – Zayin Clugh, Shippensburg, jr., midfield

Second Team – Andrew Wang, Shippensburg, sr., defense

Honorable Mention – Josh Durff, Big Spring, jr., defense

Honorable Mention – Collin Harris, Boiling Springs, sr., midfield

Honorable Mention – Adler Hornbake, Boiling Springs, so., defense

Honorable Mention – Bennet Calaman, Northern, so., midfield

Honorable Mention – Spencer Eddy, Shippensburg, jr., midfield

Honorable Mention – Luke Lehman, Shippensburg, so., midfield

Honorable Mention – Kade Rumbaugh, Shippensburg, jr., goalkeeper

Capital Division

First Team – Marko Balic, Camp Hill, sr., midfield

First Team – Nick Crosby, Camp Hill, jr., defense

First Team – Liam Raney, Camp Hill, sr., forward

First Team – London Harper, Camp Hill, sr., goalkeeper

First Team – Ben Starner, East Pennsboro, sr., midfield

First Team – Zach White, East Pennsboro, sr., defense

First Team – Seth Pastor, Trinity, sr., midfield

Second Team – Cole Nelson, Camp Hill, so., midfield

Second Team – Richard Lutkins, Camp Hill, so., defense

Second Team – Cole Conjar, East Pennsboro, so., midfield

Second Team – AJ Knipe, East Pennsboro, sr., forward

Second Team – John Paukovits, Trinity, jr., goalkeeper

Second Team – Devon Savo, Trinity, sr., defense

Honorable Mention – Ty Kirchoff, Camp Hill, fr., forward

Honorable Mention – Braden Wentle, East Pennsboro, sr., defense

Honorable Mention – Joe Durle, Trinity, sr., forward

Honorable Mention – Ryan Reininger, Trinity, so., defense

