Boys Soccer: Boiling Springs, Cumberland Valley remain unbeaten
Boys Soccer: Boiling Springs, Cumberland Valley remain unbeaten

CV Red Land Soccer 8

Michael Selan celebrates after scoring a goal during the second half of a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Red Land Wednesday afternoon at Eagle View Stadium.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Boiling Springs and Cumberland Valley kept their unbeaten records intact last week.

The Bubblers (3-0-0) rallied to top Middletown at home Thursday. Trailing 2-1 , Boiling Springs netted the equalizer in the 68th minute when Brady Olsen put away a penalty kick. Less than five minutes later, Daniel Decker scored the go-ahead goal on an assist from Gavin Rauhut, who had scored Boiling Springs’ first goal.

Goalkeeper Carson Metzger finished the night with three saves.

The Eagles (4-0-1) worked overtime in two of their three games last week. After picking up a 3-1 win at Cedar Cliff Monday, Cumberland Valley traveled to State College, winning 2-1 after Michael Selan scored the equalizer on a corner kick midway through the second half and a throw-in from from Owen Brewer bounced off a State College defender for the game-winning goal in overtime.

Cumberland Valley returned home to tie Emmaus, 1-1, Saturday. Grant Getsner scored for the Eagles on a pass from Selan, but the Hornets scored the tying goal with one minute left in regulation.

Bulldogs on the board: After an 0-3-1 start, Big Spring picked up its first win of the season with a 4-1 decision at home over Shippensburg Monday. Sage Palmer netted a hat trick, Cace Oburn added a goal and an assist, and Camden Shoemaker made nine saves in goal to complement an assist. The Bulldogs have already matched their point standings total from last season’s 1-13-1 campaign.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

