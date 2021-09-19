Boys Soccer: Boiling Springs, Cumberland Valley remain unbeaten

Boiling Springs and Cumberland Valley kept their unbeaten records intact last week.

The Bubblers (3-0-0) rallied to top Middletown at home Thursday. Trailing 2-1 , Boiling Springs netted the equalizer in the 68th minute when Brady Olsen put away a penalty kick. Less than five minutes later, Daniel Decker scored the go-ahead goal on an assist from Gavin Rauhut, who had scored Boiling Springs’ first goal.

Goalkeeper Carson Metzger finished the night with three saves.

The Eagles (4-0-1) worked overtime in two of their three games last week. After picking up a 3-1 win at Cedar Cliff Monday, Cumberland Valley traveled to State College, winning 2-1 after Michael Selan scored the equalizer on a corner kick midway through the second half and a throw-in from from Owen Brewer bounced off a State College defender for the game-winning goal in overtime.

Cumberland Valley returned home to tie Emmaus, 1-1, Saturday. Grant Getsner scored for the Eagles on a pass from Selan, but the Hornets scored the tying goal with one minute left in regulation.