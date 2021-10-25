Boys Soccer: Boiling Springs charges into playoffs with confidence, motivation

It was a season of optimism and milestones and multigoal performances for the Boiling Springs boys soccer team, but the game that stood out, perhaps the most, to last year’s District 3 Class 2A runner-up was a 4-3 loss to West Perry Sept. 21.

“We lost an early game at West Perry,” said coach Matt Brenner. “Even when we went up there and went down 2-0, I saw resiliency. I saw this switch turn on. You can go there, and you could’ve gotten beat, and things could’ve gone south from there, but it almost galvanized us in a way. We didn’t play our best soccer. We were missing one of our better players that day. And, more importantly, the way they responded and reacted to the loss and took ownership in it from what we didn’t do well when we were playing that game, I think that’s what really set the tone for the run that we’ve been on thus far.”

That run gave the Bubblers 12 straight wins, nine of them shutouts, a Mid-Penn Colonial title and a first-round bye in the District 3 Class 2A playoffs. Boiling Springs (16-1-0) opens postseason play Saturday in the quarterfinals against visiting Pequea Valley. Despite the one loss, the Bubblers settled for the tournament’s No. 3 seed behind Lancaster Mennonite and Biglerville.

“It’s a unique position,” Brenner said. “In my mind, it’s a benefit to realize that we’re third and know that we can still be an extremely dangerous matchup for a lot of people. They’re probably looking at No. 1 and No. 2. In my mind, we’re in a great spot to do some special things.”

The Bubblers bulldozed their way to last year’s District 3 final as the No. 4 seed, knocking off Lancaster Mennonite in the semifinal before falling to Oley Valley in their first district championship game appearance, which also ended their chance at a first-ever state tournament berth due to last year’s limited entries.

“That fueled us a lot,” senior midfielder Danny Decker said. “That’s been a big part of (the motivation) since last year. It’s been in the back of our minds, and it’s kept the chip on our shoulder as we went through the year.”

The Bubblers brought back most of their starting lineup, including a senior core of Decker and Colin Harris at midfield, forwards Brady Olsen and Gavin Rauhut, and goalkeeper Carson Metzger.

“Everyone on the team has played with each other for over 10 years,” Rauhut said. “A lot of us played growing up. We’re all really close, so that helps us with our chemistry. We have great chemistry.”

Rauhut, Olsen and Decker have turned that chemistry into score sheet production. Rauhut and Olsen both registered their 100th career points with the Bubblers during the season, becoming an unprecedented tandem in the Boiling Springs program. Decker has added his scoring touch throughout the season.

“We’ve developed into almost a three-headed monster,” Brenner said, “with Danny, Gavin and Brady. All three of them have at least 15 goals and at least 10 assists. That’s pretty uncommon, pretty unique for them to share the ball that well and have those three guys be so dangerous. If one of them gets double-teamed and another is in a bad position, as long as we find the other guy, we’re still extremely dangerous.”

At the other end, the Bubblers posted 10 shutouts, matching a program record.

“I’ve said to the guys often that we’re going to score goals this season,” said Brenner, who credited his forwards with their pressure against the opponents’ possession, “but as long as we keep that goose egg on the board and continue to be dangerous, we’re going to be in a good position.”

As the last line of defense, Metzger has fed off his teammates’ confidence and vice-versa.

“Even if the other team gets the first goal,” he said, “I still have confidence that we’re going to get a goal just as easy as they did.”

If the loss to West Perry helped the Boilers hit their high gear in the regular season, last year’s playoff run primed the pump, sending the seniors into a confident — yet hungry — mindset leading up to their final run together.

“Just to have that confidence at the end of last season,” Brenner said, “I think that was kind of the jumping off point for a lot of the offseason stuff and just the overall mindset, especially for the senior class and the junior class moving up, to see that we’re right there. We’re knocking on the door. Let’s take that step through the door.”

Boys soccer at a glance

Familiar foes: Carlisle and Cumberland Valley are scheduled to kick off the Class 4A playoffs with a first-round match Tuesday at Eagle View Field. The Mid-Penn Commonwealth rivals played to a 2-2 draw Sept. 27 and tied 1-1 in their regular-season finale Thursday. Elsewhere in the Class 4A first round, Mechanicsburg visits Ephrata.

Lions take the top seed: Camp Hill, last year’s Class A runner-up, earned the top seed in the district playoffs. The Lions open their title defense in Wednesday’s quarterfinals against Halifax, which outlasted Harrisburg Christian in penalty kicks to advance past Monday’s first round.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.