Boys Soccer: A team-by-team preview for the 2022 season

Carlisle (Class 4A)

Coach: Brandon Eiserman

Last year: 7-7-5

Key returning players: Zach Richwine, sr., mid; Blake Eiserman, sr., mid; Caleb Plank, sr., def.

Key losses: Bilal Abakar, Ali Korkutovic, Michael Raphael, Joseph Jumadeen, Noel Cabral.

Top newcomers: Ian Warner, Conway Brown II.

Outlook: The Herd have some key pieces to replace after last year’s run to the district playoffs, but their experience in the midfield should help with the transition.

Cedar Cliff (Class 4A)

Coach: Noah Whelan

Last year: 3-13-1

Key returning players: Daniel Han, so., def.

Key losses: Jason Goldfeder

Top newcomers: TBD

Outlook: The Colts are looking to build some momentum in their second year under Whelan.

Cumberland Valley (Class 4A)

Coach: Matt Billman

Last year: 10-5-3

Key returning players: Kaleb Desso, sr.; Jaeden Englebright, sr.; Shaw Masson, sr.; Jayson McGaffin, sr.; Colson Cutting, sr.; Andrew Duncan, sr.; Jayden Russell, sr.; Grant Gerstner, sr.; Owen Brewer, sr.; Jake Snyder, jr.; Brandon Kulp, jr.; Drew Masson, jr.; Jack Miller, jr.; Brodie Murray, jr.; Michael Selan, jr.

Key losses: Jack DuBois, Cooper Smith, Alex Dick, Sam Adams, Noah Penica.

Top newcomers: TBD.

Outlook: A relatively young Eagles side in 2021 gained experience in last year’s run to the district quarterfinals. With a grueling non-league schedule to complement the always-daunting Commonwealth slate, CV has the chance to ramp up and build momentum heading into its late-season tests and a possible postseason run.

Red Land (Class 3A)

Coach: Jamie Nagy

Last year: 4-13-1

Key returning players: Bryce Zeiders, jr., def; Ollie Lynch, jr., mid; Ryan Koontz, sr., def; Charlie Fiorenza, sr., mid.

Key losses: Dan Mailey, Declan Gorman.

Top newcomers: Jackson Hedden, so., def; Bodie Zeiders, so., def.

Outlook: The small Class 3A fish in the big Commonwelath Division pond, Red Land embraces its underdog role. With a new coach in place and several key players who’ve developed against top competition, the Patriots have a chance to improve.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Mechanicsburg (Class 4A)

Coach: Jo Panuccio

Last year: 11-5-2

Key returning players: Liam Stockbauer, sr., for; Noah Delong, sr., gk; Reese Brown, sr., def; Aaron Babyak, sr., def; Alex Klebe, sr., mid; Tai San, so., mid; Dilan Huffman, sr., mid; Jackson Drenning, sr., def; Thad Wiggins, jr., def; Travis Miller, jr, for; Silas Miller, jr., for; Mehar Singh, sr., mid; Shuayb Billow, sr., for.

Key losses: Tate Wiggins, Coleby Dillon.

Top newcomers: Ben Gorinski, fr., def.

Outlook: The Wildcats’ entire starting lineup remains intact from last year’s trip to the district playoffs. The juniors and seniors that have played alongside each other for multiple years have high expectations for their final run together.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Big Spring (Class 3A)

Coach: Scott Anderson

Last year: 4-11-2

Key returning players: Josh Duff, sr., Def; Jake Morgan, sr., Mid; Taven Black, sr., For; Dylan Cunningham, sr., Def; Gabriel Ewert, jr., Mid; Cameron Lay, jr., Mid; Max Long, jr., For; John Gleed, jr., For; Ray Gutshall, jr., Mid; Peyton Weekley, jr., GK; Eli Reeder, jr., Def; Levi Stewart, jr., Def.

Key losses: Cace Oburn.

Top newcomers: TBD

Outlook: The Bulldogs improved on their one-win season in 2020. With several key players returning, they could be competitive in a deep Colonial Division.

Boiling Springs (Class 3A)

Coach: Matt Brenner

Last year: 17-2-0

Key returning players: Matt Furlong, sr., mid; Jacob Sibert, jr., mid; Ryan Yunk, sr., def; Adler Hornbake, jr., def; Joe Sellers, jr., def.

Key losses: Carson Metzger, Gavin Rauhut, Brady Olsen, Colin Harris, Danny Decker, Eli Rohrbaugh.

Top newcomers: TBD

Outlook: The Bubblers will miss the core of last year’s seniors that fueled the program’s success over the past few years, but a new generation looks to take the baton and maintain a measure of the program’s recent success.

Northern (Class 3A)

Coach: Eric White

Last year: 8-9-0

Key returning players: Maddox Davies, sr., for; Garrett White, jr., mid; Nolan Wimbrough, so., for; Bennet Calaman, jr., def; Isaiah Moorehead, sr., def.

Key losses: Zach French, Logan Brunner.

Top newcomers: Dylan Grace, jr., for; Andrew Bream, jr., for.

Outlook: The Polar Bears held their own after graduation depleted the varsity roster that claimed a district crown in 2020. Keys to a successful campaign include fortifying its back line and replacing the the production of Zach French, one of the Mid-Penn’s stalwart forwards.

Shippensburg (Class 3A)

Coach: Warren Jones

Last year: 7-11-0

Key returning players. key losses, top newcomers: Not reported.

MID-PENN CAPITAL

Camp Hill (Class 2A)

Coach: Justin Sheaffer

Last year: 19-4-0

Key returning players: Nick Crosby, sr., def; Liam Hoffer, sr., mid; Seth Jones, sr., mid; Zack Weifer, sr., for; JJ Battisti, jr., mid; Jack Kennedy, jr., def; Cole Nelson, jr., mid; Richard Lutkins, jr., def; Ty Kirchoff, so., for.

Key losses: Liam Raney, Marko Balic, London Harper, Matthew Barnes.

Top newcomers: Andrew Jones, sr., def; Marcus Colson, jr., for; Mac Sarff, jr, gk; Liam Brinkerhoff, so., def; Quin Decavalcante, so., for

Outlook: The Lions are looking to fill the void left by prominent players lost to graduation, but with a host of players returning who logged crucial minutes during the team’s run to a district title and the second round of the state playoffs, Camp Hill looks forward to the challenge of meeting its standard and moving up into the Class 2A ranks for a possible postseason run.

East Pennsboro (Class 3A)

Coach: Adam Bruner, 2nd season

Last year: 9-7-2

Key returning players: Kayden Gelb, jr., gk; Steel Bayer, so., mid; Karter Drumm, sr., for.

Key losses: Ben Starner, Zack White, Emmit Miller, Braden Wentle, Gaddy Demiasip

Outlook: The Panthers have a chance to establish a fresh identity with so many positions up for competition. After battling injury, they hope a healthy season leads to more consistency.

Trinity (Class 2A)

Coach: Dan Gustafson

Last year: 6-8-4

Key returning players: John Paukovits, sr., gk; Brendan Palmer, so., mid; Nick Idrovo, so., mid; Luke Webdter, sr., for/mid.

Key losses: Entire back line

Top newcomers: TBD

Outlook: The Shamrocks are optimistic about their underclassmen, and there’s plenty of room for them to fit in a roster that returns just a few seniors. They’ll rely on their midfield while rebuilding a back line that was depleted by graduation.