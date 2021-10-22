 Skip to main content
Boys Soccer: 6 local teams qualify for 2021 District 3 playoffs

  • Updated
  • 0
Northern Mechanicsburg Boys 10

Mechanicsburg's Alex Klebe, center, drives the ball down the field as Northern's Garrett White, right, chases him during the first half of their game against Northern on Saturday night at Northern High School

Mechanicsburg defeated Northern 1-0 on a goal by Liam Stockbauer.

District 3 released its final power rankings for boys soccer Friday morning, confirming that six Sentinel-area teams qualified for the postseason in their respective classifications.

Here’s a look at the first-round matchups and quick notes on the local qualifiers.

For the full list of power rankings, click here.

CLASS 4A

Number of teams that qualified: 16

Schedule: First round, Tuesday; Quarterfinals, Oct. 30; Semifinals, Nov. 2; Championship, Nov. 6.

First-round matchups featuring local teams: No. 5 Cumberland Valley (9-4-3) vs. No. 12 Carlisle (7-6-5); No. 10 Mechanicsburg (11-4-2) at No. 7 Ephrata (11-1-4).

Notes: The Eagles, last year's district champions, and Thundering Herd played to a 1-1 draw in Thursday’s regular-season finale. They also tied 2-2 in their first meeting Sept. 27 … Mechanicsburg went 8-1-1 in its final 10 games of the regular season.

CLASS 3A

Number of teams that qualified: 16

Schedule: First round, Tuesday; Quarterfinals, Thursday; Semifinals, Nov. 1; Championship, Nov. 4.

Local entries (with first-round opponents): None

Notes: Northern York, last year’s Class 3A champion, made a late playoff push with three shutout wins, including victories over playoff-bound Spring Grove (No. 15 in Class 3A) and West Perry (No. 9 in Class 3A).

CLASS 2A

Number of teams that qualified: 10

Schedule: First round, Tuesday; Quarterfinals, Oct. 30; Semifinals, Nov. 2; Championship, Nov. 6.

Local entries (with first-round opponents): No. 3 Boiling Springs (16-1-0) vs. No. 6 Pequea Valley (13-4-1) in the quarterfinals.

Notes: The Bubblers, last year’s District 3 runners-up, finished the season with a 13-game win streak.

CLASS A

Number of teams that qualified: 10

Schedule: First round, Monday; Quarterfinals, Wednesday; Semifinals, Oct. 30; Championship, Nov. 3.

Local entries (with first-round opponents): No. 1 Camp Hill (15-3-0) vs. Harrisburg Christian/Halifax in quarterfinals; No. 4 West Shore Christian (12-2-1) vs. No. 5 New Covenant Christian (13-3-0 ) in quarterfinals.

Notes: Camp Hill, the reigning district champion, won 12 of its final 13 games … West Shore Christian defeated New Covenant Christian 4-1 in a regular-season meeting Oct. 5.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

