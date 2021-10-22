Boys Soccer: 6 local teams qualify for 2021 District 3 playoffs

District 3 released its final power rankings for boys soccer Friday morning, confirming that six Sentinel-area teams qualified for the postseason in their respective classifications.

Here’s a look at the first-round matchups and quick notes on the local qualifiers.

CLASS 4A

Number of teams that qualified: 16

Schedule: First round, Tuesday; Quarterfinals, Oct. 30; Semifinals, Nov. 2; Championship, Nov. 6.

First-round matchups featuring local teams: No. 5 Cumberland Valley (9-4-3) vs. No. 12 Carlisle (7-6-5); No. 10 Mechanicsburg (11-4-2) at No. 7 Ephrata (11-1-4).

Notes: The Eagles, last year's district champions, and Thundering Herd played to a 1-1 draw in Thursday’s regular-season finale. They also tied 2-2 in their first meeting Sept. 27 … Mechanicsburg went 8-1-1 in its final 10 games of the regular season.

CLASS 3A

Number of teams that qualified: 16

Schedule: First round, Tuesday; Quarterfinals, Thursday; Semifinals, Nov. 1; Championship, Nov. 4.

Local entries (with first-round opponents): None

Notes: Northern York, last year’s Class 3A champion, made a late playoff push with three shutout wins, including victories over playoff-bound Spring Grove (No. 15 in Class 3A) and West Perry (No. 9 in Class 3A).

CLASS 2A

Number of teams that qualified: 10

Schedule: First round, Tuesday; Quarterfinals, Oct. 30; Semifinals, Nov. 2; Championship, Nov. 6.

Local entries (with first-round opponents): No. 3 Boiling Springs (16-1-0) vs. No. 6 Pequea Valley (13-4-1) in the quarterfinals.

Notes: The Bubblers, last year’s District 3 runners-up, finished the season with a 13-game win streak.

CLASS A

Number of teams that qualified: 10

Schedule: First round, Monday; Quarterfinals, Wednesday; Semifinals, Oct. 30; Championship, Nov. 3.

Local entries (with first-round opponents): No. 1 Camp Hill (15-3-0) vs. Harrisburg Christian/Halifax in quarterfinals; No. 4 West Shore Christian (12-2-1) vs. No. 5 New Covenant Christian (13-3-0 ) in quarterfinals.

Notes: Camp Hill, the reigning district champion, won 12 of its final 13 games … West Shore Christian defeated New Covenant Christian 4-1 in a regular-season meeting Oct. 5.

