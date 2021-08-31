Boys Soccer: 5 local players to watch this season

With the boys soccer season set to begin Friday, a slew of talented local players are ready to descend on the pitch to leave a mark. Here are five of them to keep an eye on.
Jason Goldfeder, sr., midfielder, Cedar Cliff
The Colts finished 3-11-2 last season, but Goldfeder’s stability give Cedar Cliff something to build around as it looks to charge back into the Class 4A fray.
Liam Raney, sr., forward, Camp Hill
With 15 goals and seven assists last season, Raney helped give the Lions their offensive roar that carried them to the district title game. His return should help new players as they fill into roles left by graduating seniors.
Josh Hoffman, sr., goalkeeper, Northern
After losing almost all of their offensive production that helped them claim a district title and reach the state final, the Polar Bears will lean on their standout goalkeeper as they find their footing in the new season.
Gavin Rauhut, sr., forward, Boiling Springs
Rauhut led the Bubblers to the district title game. He and fellow forward Brady Olsen are looking to push Boiling Springs even further into the postseason with their scoring prowess.
Zachary Richwine, jr., midfielder, Carlisle
With experience under his belt and room to grow, Richwine could be a key piece for the Thundering Herd for the next two seasons.
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross