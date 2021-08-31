Boys Soccer: 5 local players to watch this season

With the boys soccer season set to begin Friday, a slew of talented local players are ready to descend on the pitch to leave a mark. Here are five of them to keep an eye on.

Jason Goldfeder, sr., midfielder, Cedar Cliff

The Colts finished 3-11-2 last season, but Goldfeder’s stability give Cedar Cliff something to build around as it looks to charge back into the Class 4A fray.

Liam Raney, sr., forward, Camp Hill

With 15 goals and seven assists last season, Raney helped give the Lions their offensive roar that carried them to the district title game. His return should help new players as they fill into roles left by graduating seniors.

Josh Hoffman, sr., goalkeeper, Northern

After losing almost all of their offensive production that helped them claim a district title and reach the state final, the Polar Bears will lean on their standout goalkeeper as they find their footing in the new season.

Gavin Rauhut, sr., forward, Boiling Springs