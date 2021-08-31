 Skip to main content
Boys Soccer: 5 local players to watch this season
With the boys soccer season set to begin Friday, a slew of talented local players are ready to descend on the pitch to leave a mark. Here are five of them to keep an eye on.

Jason Goldfeder, sr., midfielder, Cedar Cliff

Jason Goldfeder, Cedar Cliff

Cedar Cliff's Jason Goldfeder earned All-State honors last season.

The Colts finished 3-11-2 last season, but Goldfeder’s stability give Cedar Cliff something to build around as it looks to charge back into the Class 4A fray.

Liam Raney, sr., forward, Camp Hill

Liam Raney

Liam Raney, left, is a key player returning to a Camp Hill team that reached the district final last season.

With 15 goals and seven assists last season, Raney helped give the Lions their offensive roar that carried them to the district title game. His return should help new players as they fill into roles left by graduating seniors.

Josh Hoffman, sr., goalkeeper, Northern

Josh Hoffman, Northern

Josh Hoffman backstopped Northern on its unprecedented run to the state final last season.

After losing almost all of their offensive production that helped them claim a district title and reach the state final, the Polar Bears will lean on their standout goalkeeper as they find their footing in the new season.

Gavin Rauhut, sr., forward, Boiling Springs

Gavin Rauhut, Boiling Springs

Boiling Springs' Gavin Rauhut is one of the players looking to help the Bubblers make a push for the state playoffs.

Rauhut led the Bubblers to the district title game. He and fellow forward Brady Olsen are looking to push Boiling Springs even further into the postseason with their scoring prowess.

Zachary Richwine, jr., midfielder, Carlisle

With experience under his belt and room to grow, Richwine could be a key piece for the Thundering Herd for the next two seasons.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

