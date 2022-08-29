 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys Soccer: 2022 schedule for Sentinel-area teams

  • 0
Camp Hill Tulpehocken 9

Camp Hill's Liam Hoffer, right, heads the ball during the first half of the 2021 District 3 Class A final at Hersheypark Stadium.

 Sentinel File

Friday, Aug. 26

NONLEAGUE

CD East 3, Red Land 2

Saturday, Aug. 27

NONLEAGUE

Boiling Springs 4, West York 1

Mechanicsburg 3, Northern 0

Monday, Aug. 29

CCAC

West Shore Christian at New Covenant Christian, 4:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Red Land 2, Shippensburg 0

Tuesday, Aug. 30

NONLEAGUE

Cedar Crest at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.

Trinity at Big Spring, 4 p.m.

Northeastern at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.

Carlisle at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

CD East at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Waynesboro at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.

MID-PENN CAPITAL

Middletown at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 1

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Big Spring at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Harrisburg Academy at Juniata Christian, 5 p.m.

Red Land at Northern, 6:30 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.

Cedar Cliff at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Boiling Springs at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 2

CCAC

Covenant Christian at West Shore Christian, 4 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Dover at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.

Carlisle at Elizabethtown, 4 p.m.

Hempfield at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 3

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Northern at West Perry, 6 p.m.

Backyard Brawl at Big Spring

Susquehanna Township at Big Spring, 10 a.m.

Camp Hill vs. Brandywine Heights, 10 a.m.

Championship, 2 p.m.

Consolation, 2 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

McDowell at Cumberland Valley, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Carlisle at Central Dauphin, 3:45 p.m.

State College at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg, 6 p.m.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Mechanicsburg at Palmyra, 6:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Harrisburg Academy at Lancaster Country Day, 4 p.m.

CCAC

West Shore Christian at Harrisburg Christian, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Greencastle-Antrim at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.

Big Spring at James Buchanan, 6:30 p.m.

West Perry at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.

Northern at Gettysburg, 7:15 p.m.

MID-PENN CAPITAL

Camp Hill at Milton Hershey, 4:15 p.m.

Harrisburg at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.

Middletown at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 8

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.

Red Land at Carlisle, 7 p.m.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Boiling Springs at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Covenant Christian Academy at Harrisburg Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 9

NONLEAGUE

Cedar Cliff at Penn Manor, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

MID-PENN CAPITAL

East Pennsboro at Trinity, 10 a.m.

NONLEAGUE

Boiling Springs at Lancaster Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 12

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

State College at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin, 3:45 p.m.

Chambersburg at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Mechanicsburg at Mifflin County, 4 p.m.

CCAC

West Shore Christian at High Point Baptist, 4 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Spring Grove at Northern, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Gettysburg at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.

Boiling Springs at James Buchanan, 6:30 p.m.

Northern at Big Spring, 7 p.m.

MID-PENN CAPITAL

Susquehanna Township at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Middletown, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Chambersburg at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Carlisle, 6 p.m.

CCAC

West Shore Christian at Mount Calvary Christian, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 15

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Greencastle-Antrim at Northern, 6:30 p.m.

Shippensburg at West Perry, 7 p.m.

Big Spring at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

MID-PENN CAPITAL

Trinity at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.

Milton Hershey at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Dover at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.

Mount Calvary Christian at Harrisburg Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 16

CCAC

Dayspring Christian at West Shore Christian, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17

NONLEAGUE

Muhlenberg at Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Trinity at Pequea Valley, 7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 19

MID-PENN COLONIAL

West Perry at Northern, 6:30 p.m.

Shippensburg at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.

Gettysburg at Big Spring, 7 p.m.

MID-PENN CAPITAL

Camp Hill at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.

Trinity at Milton Hershey, 4:15 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Harrisburg, TBA

NONLEAGUE

York Country Day at Cedar Cliff 4 p.m.

Harrisburg Academy at New Covenant Christian, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

State College at Carlisle, 6 p.m.

Red Land at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.

Cedar Cliff at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Mechanicsburg at Waynesboro, 6:45 p.m.

CCAC

Christian School of York at West Shore Christian, 5 p.m.

Wenesday, Sept. 21

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Shippensburg at James Buchanan, 6:30 p.m.

MID-PENN CAPITAL

Susquehanna Township at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.

Harrisburg at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Carlisle at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.

Central Dauphin at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

CD East at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Boiling Springs at Northern, 6:30 p.m.

Big Spring at West Perry, 7 p.m.

CCAC

West Shore Christian at Covenant Christian, 4 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Cumberland Valley at Lower Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehanna Township at Big Spring, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

NONLEAGUE

TBD at Red Land, 10 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 26

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

State College at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.

Carlisle at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.

Red Land vs. Cedar Cliff at West Shore Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Mechanicsburg at Hershey, 7 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Northern at Red Lion, 4 p.m.

West Shore Christian at Fairfield, 4:30 p.m.

Shippensburg at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Northern at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.

Big Spring at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.

Gettysburg at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.

MID-PENN CAPITAL

Trinity at Bishop McDevitt, 6:30 p.m.

Camp Hill at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

CCAC

Harrisburg Christian at West Shore Christian, 4 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Christian School of York at Harrisburg Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Red Land at State College, 5 p.m.

Central Dauphin at Carlisle, 6 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Palmyra at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

York Country Day at Harrisburg Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 29

MID-PENN COLONIAL

James Buchanan at Northern, 6:30 p.m.

Shippensburg at Big Spring, 7 p.m.

Boiling Springs at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.

MID-PENN CAPITAL

Camp Hill at Middletown, 7 p.m.

Trinity at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

CCAC

New Covenant Christian at West Shore Christian, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Shppensburg at Greencastle-Antrim, 4 p.m.

Gettysburg at Northern, 6;30 p.m.

MID-PENN CAPITAL

East Pennsboro at Middletown, 7 p.m.

CCAC

Harrisburg Academy at West Shore Christian, 1 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Ephrata at Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Cumberland Valley at Emmaus, 4 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 3

MID-PENN COLONIAL

James Buchanan at Big Spring, 7 p.m.

Shippensburg at West Perry, 7:30 p.m.

MID-PENN CAPITAL

Trinity at Harrisburg, 4 p.m.

Milton Hershey at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Harrisburg Academy at Covenant Christian, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Carlisle at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.

CCAC

Mount Calvary Christian at West Shore Christian, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Big Spring at Northern, 6:30 p.m.

James Buchanan at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.

Shippensburg at Gettysburg, 7:15 p.m.

MID-PENN CAPITAL

Camp Hill at Bishop McDevitt, 6:30 p.m.

Middletown at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.

Susquehanna Township at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6

NONLEAGUE

Cedar Cliff at State College, 5 p.m.

New Oxford at Carlisle, 6 p.m.

Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.

Red Land at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Mifflin County at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

West Shore Christian at Harrisburg Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

NONLEAGUE

Waynesboro at Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Shippensburg at Biglerville, 10 a.m.

Conestoga at Cumberland Valley, 11 a.m.

Cedar Cliff at Manheim Central, 7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 10

MID-PENN COLONIAL

James Buchanan at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.

Northern at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.

MID-PENN CAPITAL

Camp Hill at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

West Perry at Big Spring, 4 p.m.

New Oxford at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Cumberland Valley at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.

Carlisle at State College, 6:30 p.m.

Central Dauphin at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

CCAC

West Shore Christian at Christian School of York, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Northern at Greencastle-Antrim, 4 p.m.

West Perry at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.

Boiling Springs at Big Spring, 7 p.m.

MID-PENN CAPITAL

Milton Hershey at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.

Susquehanna Township at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.

Harrisburg at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 13

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Cedar Cliff at Carlisle, 7 p.m.

Red Land at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Waynesboro at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.

MID-PENN CAPITAL

East Pennsboro at Milton Hershey, 4:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Manheim Township at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.

Camp Hill at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 14

NONLEAGUE

Spring Grove at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.

Lancaster Country Day at West Shore Christian, 4 p.m.

Harrisburg Academy at Conestoga Christian, 4 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 17

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Chambersburg at Carlisle, 6 p.m.

Red Land at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Mechanicsburg at CD East, 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Boiling Springs at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.

Shippensburg at Northern, 6:30 p.m.

Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring, 7 p.m.

MID-PENN CAPITAL

Trinity at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt, 6:30 p.m.

Camp Hill at Harrisburg, TBA

NONLEAGUE

Harrisburg Academy at Belleville Mennonite, 4 p.m.

Red Land at South Western, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Carlisle at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.

Cedar Cliff at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Hershey at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Camp Hill at Boiling Springs, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Big Spring at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.

Northern at James Buchanan, 6:30 p.m.

MID-PENN CAPITAL

East Pennsboro at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 21

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Greencastle-Antrim at Boiling Springs, 5:30 p.m.

