Boys Soccer: 2022 schedule for Sentinel-area teams

Friday, Aug. 26
NONLEAGUE
CD East 3, Red Land 2
Saturday, Aug. 27
NONLEAGUE
Boiling Springs 4, West York 1
Mechanicsburg 3, Northern 0
Monday, Aug. 29
CCAC
West Shore Christian at New Covenant Christian, 4:30 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Red Land 2, Shippensburg 0
Tuesday, Aug. 30
NONLEAGUE
Cedar Crest at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.
Trinity at Big Spring, 4 p.m.
Northeastern at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.
Carlisle at Red Lion, 7 p.m.
CD East at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 31
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Waynesboro at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.
MID-PENN CAPITAL
Middletown at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 1
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Big Spring at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Harrisburg Academy at Juniata Christian, 5 p.m.
Red Land at Northern, 6:30 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 2
CCAC
Covenant Christian at West Shore Christian, 4 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Dover at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.
Carlisle at Elizabethtown, 4 p.m.
Hempfield at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 3
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Northern at West Perry, 6 p.m.
Backyard Brawl at Big Spring
Susquehanna Township at Big Spring, 10 a.m.
Camp Hill vs. Brandywine Heights, 10 a.m.
Championship, 2 p.m.
Consolation, 2 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
McDowell at Cumberland Valley, 11 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Carlisle at Central Dauphin, 3:45 p.m.
State College at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg, 6 p.m.
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Mechanicsburg at Palmyra, 6:30 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Harrisburg Academy at Lancaster Country Day, 4 p.m.
CCAC
West Shore Christian at Harrisburg Christian, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Greencastle-Antrim at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.
Big Spring at James Buchanan, 6:30 p.m.
West Perry at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.
Northern at Gettysburg, 7:15 p.m.
MID-PENN CAPITAL
Camp Hill at Milton Hershey, 4:15 p.m.
Harrisburg at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.
Middletown at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 8
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
Red Land at Carlisle, 7 p.m.
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Boiling Springs at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Covenant Christian Academy at Harrisburg Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 9
NONLEAGUE
Cedar Cliff at Penn Manor, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
MID-PENN CAPITAL
East Pennsboro at Trinity, 10 a.m.
NONLEAGUE
Boiling Springs at Lancaster Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 12
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
State College at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin, 3:45 p.m.
Chambersburg at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Mechanicsburg at Mifflin County, 4 p.m.
CCAC
West Shore Christian at High Point Baptist, 4 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Spring Grove at Northern, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Gettysburg at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.
Boiling Springs at James Buchanan, 6:30 p.m.
Northern at Big Spring, 7 p.m.
MID-PENN CAPITAL
Susquehanna Township at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Middletown, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Chambersburg at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Carlisle, 6 p.m.
CCAC
West Shore Christian at Mount Calvary Christian, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 15
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Greencastle-Antrim at Northern, 6:30 p.m.
Shippensburg at West Perry, 7 p.m.
Big Spring at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.
MID-PENN CAPITAL
Trinity at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.
Milton Hershey at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Dover at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.
Mount Calvary Christian at Harrisburg Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 16
CCAC
Dayspring Christian at West Shore Christian, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 17
NONLEAGUE
Muhlenberg at Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Trinity at Pequea Valley, 7 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 19
MID-PENN COLONIAL
West Perry at Northern, 6:30 p.m.
Shippensburg at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.
Gettysburg at Big Spring, 7 p.m.
MID-PENN CAPITAL
Camp Hill at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.
Trinity at Milton Hershey, 4:15 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Harrisburg, TBA
NONLEAGUE
York Country Day at Cedar Cliff 4 p.m.
Harrisburg Academy at New Covenant Christian, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
State College at Carlisle, 6 p.m.
Red Land at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Mechanicsburg at Waynesboro, 6:45 p.m.
CCAC
Christian School of York at West Shore Christian, 5 p.m.
Wenesday, Sept. 21
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Shippensburg at James Buchanan, 6:30 p.m.
MID-PENN CAPITAL
Susquehanna Township at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.
Harrisburg at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 22
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Carlisle at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.
Central Dauphin at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
CD East at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Boiling Springs at Northern, 6:30 p.m.
Big Spring at West Perry, 7 p.m.
CCAC
West Shore Christian at Covenant Christian, 4 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Cumberland Valley at Lower Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at Big Spring, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
NONLEAGUE
TBD at Red Land, 10 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 26
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
State College at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
Carlisle at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.
Red Land vs. Cedar Cliff at West Shore Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Mechanicsburg at Hershey, 7 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Northern at Red Lion, 4 p.m.
West Shore Christian at Fairfield, 4:30 p.m.
Shippensburg at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Northern at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.
Big Spring at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.
Gettysburg at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.
MID-PENN CAPITAL
Trinity at Bishop McDevitt, 6:30 p.m.
Camp Hill at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
CCAC
Harrisburg Christian at West Shore Christian, 4 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Christian School of York at Harrisburg Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Red Land at State College, 5 p.m.
Central Dauphin at Carlisle, 6 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Palmyra at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
York Country Day at Harrisburg Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 29
MID-PENN COLONIAL
James Buchanan at Northern, 6:30 p.m.
Shippensburg at Big Spring, 7 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.
MID-PENN CAPITAL
Camp Hill at Middletown, 7 p.m.
Trinity at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
CCAC
New Covenant Christian at West Shore Christian, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Shppensburg at Greencastle-Antrim, 4 p.m.
Gettysburg at Northern, 6;30 p.m.
MID-PENN CAPITAL
East Pennsboro at Middletown, 7 p.m.
CCAC
Harrisburg Academy at West Shore Christian, 1 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Ephrata at Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Cumberland Valley at Emmaus, 4 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 3
MID-PENN COLONIAL
James Buchanan at Big Spring, 7 p.m.
Shippensburg at West Perry, 7:30 p.m.
MID-PENN CAPITAL
Trinity at Harrisburg, 4 p.m.
Milton Hershey at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Harrisburg Academy at Covenant Christian, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Carlisle at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.
CCAC
Mount Calvary Christian at West Shore Christian, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Big Spring at Northern, 6:30 p.m.
James Buchanan at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.
Shippensburg at Gettysburg, 7:15 p.m.
MID-PENN CAPITAL
Camp Hill at Bishop McDevitt, 6:30 p.m.
Middletown at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 6
NONLEAGUE
Cedar Cliff at State College, 5 p.m.
New Oxford at Carlisle, 6 p.m.
Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
Red Land at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Mifflin County at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
West Shore Christian at Harrisburg Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
NONLEAGUE
Waynesboro at Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Shippensburg at Biglerville, 10 a.m.
Conestoga at Cumberland Valley, 11 a.m.
Cedar Cliff at Manheim Central, 7 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 10
MID-PENN COLONIAL
James Buchanan at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.
Northern at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.
MID-PENN CAPITAL
Camp Hill at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
West Perry at Big Spring, 4 p.m.
New Oxford at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Cumberland Valley at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.
Carlisle at State College, 6:30 p.m.
Central Dauphin at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
CCAC
West Shore Christian at Christian School of York, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Northern at Greencastle-Antrim, 4 p.m.
West Perry at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Big Spring, 7 p.m.
MID-PENN CAPITAL
Milton Hershey at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.
Harrisburg at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 13
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Cedar Cliff at Carlisle, 7 p.m.
Red Land at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Waynesboro at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.
MID-PENN CAPITAL
East Pennsboro at Milton Hershey, 4:30 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Manheim Township at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
Camp Hill at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 14
NONLEAGUE
Spring Grove at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.
Lancaster Country Day at West Shore Christian, 4 p.m.
Harrisburg Academy at Conestoga Christian, 4 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 17
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Chambersburg at Carlisle, 6 p.m.
Red Land at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Mechanicsburg at CD East, 3:45 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Boiling Springs at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.
Shippensburg at Northern, 6:30 p.m.
Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring, 7 p.m.
MID-PENN CAPITAL
Trinity at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt, 6:30 p.m.
Camp Hill at Harrisburg, TBA
NONLEAGUE
Harrisburg Academy at Belleville Mennonite, 4 p.m.
Red Land at South Western, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Carlisle at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Hershey at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Camp Hill at Boiling Springs, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 20
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Big Spring at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.
Northern at James Buchanan, 6:30 p.m.
MID-PENN CAPITAL
East Pennsboro at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 21
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Greencastle-Antrim at Boiling Springs, 5:30 p.m.