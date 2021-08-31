Boys Soccer: 2021 Sentinel-area team previews

Here is a team-by-team look at Sentinel-area teams as they head into the boys soccer season.
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Carlisle (Class 4A)
Coach: Brandon Eiserman
Last year: 4-7-2 (3-7-1)
Key returning players: Bilal Abakar, sr., for; Ali Korkutovic, sr., def; Blake Eiserman, jr., mid; Michael Raphael, sr., mid; Zachary Richwine, jr., mid; Joseph Jumadeen, sr., mid; Noel Cabral, sr., gk; Caleb Plank, jr., def.
Top newcomers: Seth Sumter, jr., def; Jack Merriam, fr., def; Julien Mastrangelo, fr., def; Levi Smith, fr., def.
Outlook: The Thundering Herd would have qualified for districts last year if 16 teams had qualified. If the mix of players can mature together quickly, Carlisle could be back in the postseason.
Cedar Cliff (Class 4A)
Coach: Noah Whelan, 1st season
Last year: 3-11-2 (1-9-2)
Key returning players: Jason Goldfeder, sr., mid.
Key losses: Sean Leland.
Top newcomers: Daniel Han, fr., def.
Outlook: With strength of the middle in Goldfeder at midfield and Han at back, the Colts have a foundation from which they can improve.
Cumberland Valley (Class 4A)
Coach: Matt Billman, 22nd season
Last year: 13-3-1 (9-2-1)
Key returning players: Cooper Smith, sr.; Alex Dick, sr.; Sam Adams, sr.; Noah Penica, sr.; Cris Paredes, sr.; Jaeden Englebright, jr.; Owen Brewer, jr.; Jayson McGaffin, jr.’ Grant Gertsner, jr.; Colson Cutting, jr.; Kaleb Desso, jr.
Key losses: Luke Snyder, Jonah School, Pat Nitecki, Zach Blocher, Samuel Lundblad, Philip Lundblad, Daniel Erickson, Max Miller, Spencer Leach, Adam Shalan, Alessandro Zuccaroli, Sam DuBois.
Top newcomers: TBD
Outlook: The Eagles lost a slew of players that helped them advance to the state quarterfinals. Despite the losses, the program’s depth should help them keep the standard high.
Red Land (Class 3A)
Coach: Brandon Avery,
Last year: 2-10-1 (1-9-1)
Key returning players: Bryce Zeiders, so., def; Dan Mailey, sr., gk; Declan Gorman, sr., gk; Robbie Rusnell, sr., for.
Key losses: Dom Apa, Braden Kolmansberger, Paul Garces, CJ Stout
Top newcomers: Chase Nunemaker
Outlook: With several starting seniors lost to graduation, the Patriots are looking to set the foundation for the near future.
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Mechanicsburg (Class 3A)
Coach: Jo Panuccio, 2nd season
Last year: 4-8-1 (4-6-1)
Key returning players: Liam Stockbauer, jr., for; Noah Woiska, sr., for; Alex Klebe, jr., mid; Tate Wiggins, sr., def, Aaron Babyak, jr., mid; Coleby Dillon, sr., for.
Key losses: Jackson Rioux
Top newcomers: Travis Miller, so.; Silas Miller, so.; Tai San, fr.; Reese Brown, jr.
Outlook: With a variety of options and an experienced roster, the Wildcats are looking to make the next step, eyeing a winning record and a chance to challenge for the division.
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Big Spring (Class 3A)
Coach: Scott Anderson
Last year: 1-13-1 (1-11-1)
Key returning players, Key losses, Top newcomers: not reported
Boiling Springs (Class 2A)
Coach: Matt Brenner, 14th season
Last year: 12-4 (9-3)
Key returning players: Carson Metzger, sr., gk; Gavin Rauhut, sr., for; Brady Olsen, sr., for; Colin Harris, sr., mid; Danny Decker, sr., mid; Matt Furlong, jr., mid; Jacob Sibert, so., mid; Ryan Yunk, jr., def; Adler Hornbake, so., def; Eli Rohrbaugh, sr., def; Joe Sellers, jr., def.
Key losses: Jacob Sparages, Riley Goodman, Mikey Harrison.
Top newcomers: TBD.
Outlook: The Bubblers fell just short of a district title and the program’s first state berth last season. With a strong goalkeeper in Metzger and a pair of players approaching 100 points in Rauhur and Olsen, they could find themselves knocking on the door again with a chance to break through.
Northern (Class 3A)
Coach: Eric White, 1st season
Last year: 19-1-1 (12-0)
Key returning players: Logan Brunner, sr., def; Baily Lutz, sr., mid; Josh Hoffman, sr., gk; Zach French, sr., for; Maddox Davies, jr., for.
Key losses: Connor Swope, Spencer Siverling, Ashton Davies, Shepard Soisson, Ian Hall.
Top newcomers: Bennet Calaman, so., def; Garrett Whie, so., mid; Nolan Wimbrough, fr., mid.
Outlook: The Polar Bears lost 10 seniors and 90 percent of the scoring that propelled them to a district title and a historic run to the state finals last year. But they have a few pieces left and plenty of players eager to take the baton for Northern’s next chapter after seeing last year’s success from the sidelines.
Shippensburg (Class 3A)
Coach: Warren Jones
Last year: 6-5-2 (5-4-2)
Key returning players, key losses, top newcomers: Not reported
MID-PENN CAPITAL
Camp Hill (Class 1A)
Coach: Justin Sheaffer
Last year: 11-2-2 (9-0-2)
Key returning players: Marko Bolic, sr., mid; Liam Raney, sr., for; Geoffrey “London” Harper, sr., gk; Liam Hoffer, jr., mid; Nik Crosby, jr., def; Cole Nelson, so., Richard Lutkins, so., def; Andrew Jones, jr., def; Matthew Barnes, sr., def.
Key losses: Jace Reid, Nick Lamay, Matthew Lutkins, Matthew Consiglio, Raj Batth.
Top newcomers: Nick Archer, sr., DEF; Noah Madden, sr., for; Zack Weifer, jr., for; Seth Jones, jr., mid; JJ Barristi, so., mid; Jakc Kennedy, so., mid; Ron Zumkhawala Cook, so., for; Ian Lentz, fr., mid; Ty Kirchoff, fr., for.
Outlook: Last year’s District Three runners-up, the Lions return with a balanced lineup of experience and promising young talent. If the pieces fit together well enough, Camp Hill could make another run deep into the postseason.
East Pennsboro (Class 3A)
Coach: Adam Bruner, 2nd season
Last year: 6-5-3 (6-2-2)
Key returning players: Ben Starner, sr., mid; Zack White, sr., def; Emmit Miller, sr., for; Braden Wentle, sr., def; Gaddy Demiasip, sr., for.
Key losses: Scott Bornman, Caden Seeger.
Top newcomers: Kayden Gelb, so., gk; Steel Bayer, fr., mid; Karter Drumm, jr., for.
Outlook: The Panthers have enough experience in the lineup to push for a playoff spot after missing out on postseason play for the last two seasons.
Trinity (Class 2A)
Coach: Dan Gustafson
Last year: 2-7-2 (2-6)
Key returning players, key losses, top newcomers: Not reported
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross