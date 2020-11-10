At long, long last: Halle Engle, Mechanicsburg girls soccer win school's first District 3 girls title of any kind

MECHANICSBURG — The third time's the charm for the Mechanicsburg girls soccer team.

After falling in the District 3 Class 3A finals the last two seasons, the Wildcats finally claimed the title and trophy with a 1-0 victory over Lampeter-Strasburg on Tuesday evening at Northside Elementary School.

"It feels great," Mechanicsburg head coach Jake June said. "You think about this moment from the beginning of the season, but you have to put the work in to get here. We've been so close the last couple of years. I just wanted it for the girls. I'm so proud of them, from the seniors who've been here four years to the freshmen who've bought in. It's a very deserving group."

The difference-maker for No. 4 Mechanicsburg (14-2) came in the 63rd minute as a defender dragged down Halle Engle just outside the penalty box. Engle took the direct kick for the Wildcats, slipping it around the Lampeter-Strasburg wall of three and out of the reach of the Pioneers goalkeeper for the score.

"I saw the goalie was towards her far post initially," Engle said. "She had a wall set up towards the near post, and I knew it was open. I just had to get it low because the wall was ready for a ball right at them. I just curled it around them, and the goalie couldn't get to it.