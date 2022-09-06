A tournament title, a bounce-back effort and other Cumberland County boys soccer notes through Sept. 3

As the boys soccer season rolls into its second full week, here are some of the highlights from the early season.

Wildcats bring home a trophy

Mechanicsburg improved to 4-1 over the weekend and captured hardware in the process with a pair of wins at Saturday’s tournament in Reading. The Wildcats knocked off reigning Lancaster-Lebanon League champion Warwick 2-0 in the first round and defeated another L-L team, McCaskey, in the championship game with a 2-1 decision.

Liam Stockbauer scored three of the four Mechanicsburg goals in the tournament, including both tallies in the championship game. Tai San scored the other. Stockbauer has eight goals through five games.

Bubbler offense boils over

The goals have also rolled in for Boiling Springs so far this season. In a pair of victories, the Bubblers have outscored opponents by a total margin of 9-1 after replacing a large chunk of their 2021 offensive production due to graduation. Matt Furlong has scored five of the goals for Boiling Springs, and Logan Sokolofsky added a pair of goals in the team’s 5-0 win at Spring Grove Thursday.

Northern’s reloading defense

Entering the season, the Polar Bears were looking to reload on their back line. Through three games, the Northern defense has allowed a total of 12 goals. However, those opponents – Mechanicsburg (4-1), Red Land (1-2) and West Perry (2-0) – have a combined record of 7-3 and, together, have scored 28 goals total. Northern also found a way to win when surrendering five goals to Red Land Thursday. The early pressure could help the Bears build as their season progresses.

Camp Hill bounces back

After going through the entire 2021 season without losing back-to-back games, Camp Hill started its 2022 campaign with an 0-2 mark, dropping a 2-1 season opener to Middletown Thursday and falling 2-1 to an unbeaten Brandywine Heights team in the first round of Saturday’s Backyard Brawl at Big Spring.

But the Lions bounced back, earning their first win of the season in a 6-1 decision over the host Bulldogs in Saturday’s consolation game. Ty Kirchhoff and Cole Nelson each scored two goals in the victory while Zack Welfer doled out three assists.

Results outside of the Mid-Penn

Camp Hill’s setback to Brandywine Heights was the only matchup between a Sentinel-area team and a Berks County opponent. Local teams went 2-1-1 against L-L League foes and 4-4 against York-Adams opponents.

Tuesday's schedule

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at Central Dauphin, 3:45 p.m.

State College at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg, 6 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg at Palmyra, 6:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Harrisburg Academy at Lancaster Country Day, 4 p.m.

Cedar Crest at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.

CCAC

West Shore Christian at Harrisburg Christian, 4 p.m.

Wednesday's schedule

Mid-Penn Colonial

Greencastle-Antrim at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.

Big Spring at James Buchanan, 6:30 p.m.

West Perry at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.

Northern at Gettysburg, 7:15 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill at Milton Hershey, 4:15 p.m.

Harrisburg at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.

Middletown at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.