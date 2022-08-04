Mark O'Donnell feels like he's living a dream.

The 1986 Carlisle graduate, whose 32-year career with the Army has included stops at the War College as a student and a faculty member, is set to retire in the fall and ready to transition into a different leadership role as the head of the Carlisle High School girls soccer program.

"I can say the one thing that I knew that I would want to do, after my Army career, would be to do this," O'Donnell said Thursday.

O'Donnell, approved at the June 16 school board meeting, succeeds Greg Clippinger, whose 35-year coaching career included two stops at Carlisle. Clippinger stepped down in January. He had coached the Thundering Herd for the previous five seasons.

O'Donnell is inheriting a Carlisle team that posted a 17-5 record in 2021 and advanced to the state tournament for the first time since 2012.

Thursday, O'Donnell talked to The Sentinel about his new role, his expectations and the next era of Thundering Herd soccer.

Question: What attracted you to the job?

Answer: I'm from Carlisle. I want to be involved in the community. I'm a senior Army leader. With most of my Army career, as an infantry officer and in special operations, has been leading and coaching men to do really hard and physical things. This is a natural extension of that. It's with girls, though. But my daughter was a part of this program. Our girls had this great reputation. I just really wanted to be part of the program. I think a lot of the ways in which I could serve the Army as a leader, I can do the same thing with this group of girls.

Q: What distinguishes your coaching style?

A: My coaching style probably pretty closely reflects my leadership style that has developed over 32 years of being in the Army. It's probably a little more democratic. This year, I've elected to take on two female assistant coaches (Abbi Osman, a U.S. Army captain assigned to the War College, and Bailey Bzdak, a former PSAC All-State forward from Southern Columbia/Shippensburg University). For this group of girls, because I'm as old as their parents, maybe older, I wanted to have young, dynamic women in front of them, and I picked two great assistant coaches who are going to do that.

Not necessarily knowing what [Clippenger's] style was, I want these girls to feel like this is their team. They get a big vote in the rules they adopt, the level of accountability that we're going to hold each other, the commitment to the goals that I choose but, ultimately, they decide are going to be important for this season. I just want them to feel like they have ownership, that they're big stakeholders, in what happens this year.

Q: How do you build on the success this group had last year?

A: That's probably my most daunting challenge. This past year was their most successful season ever here at Carlisle. They had the second-most wins that the program has ever had, and their winning percentage was the best winning percentage of any team at Carlisle. Those are big shoes to fill as a coach. I feel a little bit of that pressure. Greg was an incredibly accomplished coach. He had, like, 50-plus seasons of coaching at various levels. I don't have that kind of experience. I coached at the junior college level and at other places for short periods of time. I'm not intimidated by that. I look at that as a really big challenge. How do we sustain the momentum that came from the great success you guys had as a team last year? What Greg has done since he came back to the program five or six years ago, he has inculcated that this is a program that wins. He's really built the program back up, and my goal is to sustain that.

Q: Who are some of the players you'll be leaning on to help you sustain that this season?

A: Maria Franjicic (a senior forward), who was first-team all-conference last year, and Ryleigh Poole (a senior midfielder), who I think is going to step up and have a really big year just because her responsibilities on the field are going to increase so much. She may be our most athletic player. She's also a basketball player. This team graduated 10 seniors, so we're going to have a lot of people who will have to step up and contribute significant time in ways they've never had to do in high school before. This will be really new to them, so that's going to be a challenge — how well they respond?

Q: What's going to be the key to navigating this season, especially going through the Commonwealth Division?

A: I think the girls are coming around to the style of play that I want to be able to achieve, to really work and control the flow of the game through possession. My biggest concern is our ability to generate goals. I think we're going to be strong in the middle, but we're going to have to really work to have those players up front. We lost our leading goal scorer from last year (Sejla Podzic). She had 13 goals, which is a hard number of goals to replace. I think we've got the players to do it. They just haven't had to do that in the past.