2022 All-Sentinel Boys Soccer Team: Senior surge earns Mechanicsburg's Liam Stockbauer Player of the Year

After a stellar season on the pitch, it’s time to hand out some awards.

Here’s the 2022 All-Sentinel Boys Soccer Team, which includes Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team and Second Team honorees and Honorable Mentions.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Liam Stockbauer, sr., F, Mechancisburg

Stockbauer packed a scoring punch for the Wildcats in his senior season that yielded 26 goals and seven assists, earning him an All-State selection and first team all-division honors from the Mid-Penn coaches. His ability to finish helped push the Wildcats to a 13-6-1 record and a trip to the District 3 quarterfinals.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jo Panuccio, Mechanicsburg

The Wildcats advance to the second round of districts for the first time since 2019 under Panuccio’s watch. Two of their six losses came against Hershey, which went on to capture the state’s Class 3A title. Among Mechanicsburg’s accomplishments was a triumph in a Sept. 3 tournament at Reading, where the Wildcats defeated McCaskey and Warwick for the trophy.

ALL-SENTINEL FIRST TEAM

Nolan Wimbrough, so., F, Northern

Everything clicked for Wimbrough in his sophomore season with the Polar Bears. He potted 19 goals, including five game-winners, and added 10 assists to guide the Polar Bears to a 15-4 record and a trip to the District 3 Class 3A playoffs.

Matt Furlong, sr., F, Boiling Springs

After graduating a slew of scorers, the Bubblers turned to Furlong for offense and leadership, and the senior provided both, setting the tone with a hat trick in the Aug. 27 season opener against West York. Furlong helped the Bubblers close out the season strong with wins in four of their final six games.

Jaeden Englebright, M, Cumberland Valley

One of the Eagles’ senior leaders, Englebright contributed to Cumberland Valley’s 11-5-2 record and the No. 3 seed in the District 3 Class 3A tournament. He scored the winning goal for the Eagles in a 2-1 win over Central Dauphin Oct. 15, which ended the Rams’ 14-game winning streak. 2021 All-Sentinel First Team.

Tai San, so., M, Mechanicsburg

San became a catalyst for the Wildcats’ quick-strike offense, compiling 10 goals with 16 assists that led the team. San set up connections with Mechanicsburg’s strikers and picked his spots with the ball on his foot, particularly on set pieces. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Garrett White, jr., M, Northern

Named the Colonial Division’s MVP by the Mid-Penn’s coaches, White played a pivotal role as the Polar Bears’ holding midfielder, locking down opponents’ top players while setting up the Northern offense in transition, all while scoring 10 goals with 11 assists. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Jayson McGaffin, sr., M, Cumberland Valley

Providing the Eagles with clutch performances in key moments, McGaffin made plays when CV needed them. Those moments included late in Cumberland Valley’s District 3 Class 4A opener against Conestoga Valley, when McGaffin scored the equalizer to send the game to overtime.

Cole Nelson, jr., M, Camp Hill

With eight goals and seven assists, Nelson played a key role in the Camp Hill lineup that went 10-8-1 after graduating some top players from a district championship squad in 2021. Nelson found himself in the middle of the action throughout a competitive Capital Division race. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Ryan Koontz, sr., D, Red Land

One of five seniors for the Patriots, Koontz anchored a unit defensive unit tasked with slowing down the Commonwealth Division’s strong attacking sides. His play at the center back position helped Red Land pickup two more wins from its 4-13-1 mark in 2021.

Steel Bayer, so., D, East Pennsboro

The Panthers finished with a 3-13 record, but they held opponents to two goals or fewer nine times. Bayer, a named a first-team all-star by the Mid-Penn’s coaches, led a back line that challenged opponents throughout the season for a program looking to set the tone for the future.

Kade Rumbaugh, sr., GK, Shippensburg

The Greyhounds won seven games, all of them by shutout, thanks in a large part to Rumbaugh’s stellar play in goal. Rumbaugh surrendered more than two goals in a game three times, piling up saves on his way to a first-team all-star selection from the Mid-Penn’s coaches.

SECOND TEAM

Scott Goldfeder, sr., F, Cedar Cliff

Ty Kirchhoff, so., F, Camp Hill

Travis Miller, sr., F, Mechanicsburg

Jake Morgan, sr., M, Big Spring

Zach Richwine, sr., M, Carlisle

Liam Hoffer, sr., M, Camp Hill

Ollie Lynch, jr., M, Red Land

Shaw Masson, sr., D, Cumberland Valley

Jaskcon Drenning, sr., D, Mechanicsburg

Isaiah Moorehead, D, Northern

John Paukovits, sr., GK, Trinity

HONORABLE MENTION

Forward –Zack Welfer, sr., Camp Hill; Chase Henry, sr., Carlisle; Jack Miller, jr., Cumberland Valley;

Midfield – Roman Antonucci, sr., Cedar Cliff; Cole Conjar, jr., East Pennsboro; Maddox Davies, sr., Northern; Luke Lehman, jr., Shippensburg;

Defense – Josh Durff, sr., Big Spring; Ryan Yunk, sr., Boiling Springs; Adler Hornbake, jr., Boiling Springs; Caleb Plank, sr., Carlisle; Nick Crosby, sr., Camp Hill; Aaron Babyak, sr., Mechanicsburg; Bennet Calaman, jr., Northern; Jimmy Dougherty, jr., Trinity;

Goalkeeper – Aiden McKeehan, sr., Carlisle; Riley Morton, sr., Cedar Cliff.

Note: The All-Sentinel teams were selected by The Sentinel’s staff with input from the area’s coaches. The print version of the fall 2022 lists are scheduled to appear in the Saturday, Dec. 24 edition of The Sentinel.

Photos: Cedar Cliff at Carlisle Boys Soccer