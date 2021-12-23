2021 All-Sentinel Boys Soccer Team: Camp Hill's Liam Raney reigns as Player of the Year

With the 2021 high school boys soccer season in the rear-view mirror, it’s time to hand out some awards.

Here’s the 2021 All-Sentinel Boys Soccer Team which includes Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team honorees and several Honorable Mentions.

Player of the Year

Liam Raney, sr., F, Camp Hill

The heart of the Lions’ attack, Raney scored 27 goals and dished out 15 assists for a Camp Hill team that finished with a 19-4 record, won Capital Division and District 3 titles and advanced to the state Class A quarterfinals. His hat trick against Holy Cross in the first round of the state tournament spurred Camp Hill to its first PIAA playoff win since 2018. The two-time all-state selection was named to the All-Sentinel First Team in 2019 and 2020.

Coach of the Year

Matt Brenner, Boiling Springs

Brenner’s bunch at Boiling Springs continued its recent run of success. The Bubblers finished the regular season with a 16-1 record and their first Mid-Penn Colonial Division crown since 1994. They won their District 3 Class 2A playoff opener. Individually, two of Brenner’s players – Gavin Rauhut and Brady Olsen – reached the 100-point total, the first duo to do so for the Bubblers in the same season.

First Team

Marko Balic, sr., F., Camp Hill

Balic finished the season with 61 points (25 assists and 18 goals) and a flair for the dramatic. His penalty kick goal in the 77th minute of the District 3 Class A championship game against Tulpehocken propelled the top-seeded Lions to their sixth district title. 2020 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Jumadeen Joseph, sr., F, Carlisle

Joseph’s quick feet and skill with the ball made him the preeminent scoring threat for the Thundering Herd. Joseph’s contributions helped Carlisle post a 7-7-5 record and qualify for the District 3 playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Liam Stockbauer, jr., F, Mechanicsburg

For stretches during the season, the Wildcats relied on Stockbauer to carry their offense, and the junior delivered in a breakthrough season that saw him tally 17 goals, eight of them standing as game winners. He also distributed two assists and helped the Wildcats return to the District 3 playoffs. 2020 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Jaeden Englebright, so., F/M, Cumberland Valley

The Eagles lost a slew of players to graduation after winning the 2020 District 3 Class 4A title and advancing to the state quarterfinals, but Englebright helped the next generation establish itself. His six goals and 15 points led the team, which earned the No. 5 seed in districts and won a first-round game.

Gavin Rauhut, sr., F/M., Boiling Springs

The engine for Boiling Springs’ high-powered offense, Rauhut led the team with 75 points (25 goals, 25 assists), factoring into more than half of the team’s 97 goals. His 25 assists set a Boiling Springs single-season record, and he eclipsed the 100 career point total. 2020 All-Sentinel First Team.

Brady Olsen, sr., M., Boiling Springs

Like Rauhut, Olsen reached the career 100-point mark early in the season. Olsen scored 27 goals, setting the Bubblers’ single-season record and added 10 assists. He finished his Boiling Springs career with 147 career points, matching the program record. 2020 All-Sentinel First Team.

Cace Oburn, sr. M., Big Spring

Oburn was a force in the middle for the Bulldogs, collecting 30 points (13 goals, 4 assists). His 65 career points place him seventh all-time in Big Spring history. Oburn’s contributions helped the Bulldogs post a 4-11-2 record after going just 1-13-1 the previous year.

Jason Goldfeder, sr., M, Cedar Cliff

One of the area’s top players in recent years, the 2020 All-State selection continued his strong play in the middle for the Colts. Goldfeder signed to continue his academic and athletic career at West Chester University next fall. 2020 All-Sentinel First Team.

Shaw Masson, jr., D., Cumberland Valley

Masson anchored a stingy Cumberland Valley defense that allowed 1.4 goals per game and posted six shutouts, including a 3-0 decision over Carlisle in the first round of the District 3 Class 4A tournament.

Zack White, sr., D, East Pennsboro

White’s season ended early due to an injury, but with him in the lineup, the Panthers held opponents to one goal or fewer six times in 12 games. Despite missing the final stretch of games, White helped East Pennsboro increase its win total from the previous season. 2020 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Carson Metzger, sr., GK, Boiling Springs

Boiling Springs boasted an explosive offense, but its backstop posted equally impressive numbers. Metzger allowed 15 goals in 19 games, making 133 saves. His 11 shutouts, including a clean sheet in a 7-0 win over Pequea Valley in the playoff opener, set a school record. 2020 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Honorable Mention

Forward – Sage Palmer, sr., Big Spring; Imran Kunovac, sr., Cedar Cliff; AJ Knipe, sr., East Pennsboro; Coleby Dillon, sr., Mechanicsburg ; Zach French, Northern; Hudson Feeney, Shippensburg.

Midfield – Danny Decker, sr., Boiling Springs ; Jacob Sibert, so., Boiling Springs; Cole Nelson, so., Camp Hill; Zachary Richwine, jr., Carlisle; Sean Leland, sr., Cedar Cliff; Cole Conjar, so., East Pennsboro; Ben Starner, sr., East Pennsboro; Tai San, fr., Mechanicsburg; Alex Klebe, jr., Mechancisburg; Farrett White, so., Northern; Ollie Lynch, so., Red Land; Zayin Clugh, jr., Shippensburg ; Seth Pastor, sr., Trinity.

Defense – Nick Crosby, jr., Camp Hill; Richard Lutkins, so., Camp Hill; Ali Korkutovic, sr., Carlisle; Connor Luther, sr., Cedar Cliff; Alex Dick, sr., Cumberland Valley; Tate Wiggins, Mechanicsburg; Logan Brunner, sr., Northern; Devon Savo, sr., Trinity.

Goalkeeper – Camden Shoemaker, sr., Big Spring; London Harper, sr., Camp Hill; Dan Mailey, sr., Red Land; John Paukovits, jr., Trinity.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

