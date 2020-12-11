2020 All-Sentinel Girls Soccer Team: Mechanicsburg's Halle Engle wins district title, earns Player of the Year

Hailey Selkirk, sr., MF, Cumberland Valley — After Maddy Ferrone broke her collarbone during the season, Selkirk was called up from center back to the midfield position to take her place. Luckily for CV, Selkirk stepped up her game and naturally fell into the position — sort of like she had been playing there since the beginning. With a “bomb of a shot,” Selkirk buried six goals this season, including two in the playoffs.

Carly Smith, sr., CB, Cumberland Valley — The defensive backbone for the Eagles, Smith is the type of all-around player any team would want. Smith could block out almost any player that came towards the box and clear out balls as well, but she also had an offensive streak, burying four goals during the regular season and adding two more in the postseason.

Jessica Knaub, jr., F, Trinity — Although the Shamrocks were limited on games this season, Knaub still made an impact with what little time she and the team did get. Head coach Terry Mull complimented Knaub’s explosiveness with the ball and her ability to bend in corner shots — something that will be useful for Trinity in her final year next season. 2019 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention