Soaring to the next level: 33 Cumberland Valley athletes participate in National Signing Day

Decorated tables lined the Eagle Dome gymnasium Wednesday, as Cumberland Valley celebrated National Signing Day and the 33 Eagle seniors who participating in the event.

Many of the athletes had already signed their national letters of intent in the early signing period but took part in Wednesday’s event to publicly announce their commitments and support their classmates.

Fourteen sports were represented. Football had the most signees with five while baseball, field hockey and girls lacrosse each had four representatives. Golf and competitive cheer had one athlete each.

Among the 33 signees, seven athletes confirmed their intention at NCAA Division I programs. Those athletes are Jenna Herbster (Massachusetts, field hockey), Grace Meinke (Queens, field hockey), Marquese Williams (Minnesota, football), Kirra Crowley (Xavier, women’s lacrosse), Araceli Skiles (Mount Saint Mary’s, swimming), Riley Ebersole (Cornell, track and field) and Ashley Pines (Penn State, track and field).

Below is the complete list of athletes, including quotes from several players:

Baseball — Aidan Barrow-Somers (Seton Hill), Brady Grimes (Millersville), Brady Hawkins (Elizabethtown), Kyler Parks (Messiah)

Men’s basketball — Nolan Gilbert (Alfred)

Women’s basketball — Alexa Holcomb (Lebanon Valley)

Competitive cheer — Emma Ramper (Slippery Rock)

Field hockey — Jenna Herbster (Massachusetts), Grace Meinke (Queens), Taylor Whitehead (IUP), Caroline Prokop (Slippery Rock)

Football — Bryce Beutler (Millersville), Isaac Sines (Millersville), Marquese Williams (Minnesota), Ridge Crispino (PennWest California), Griffin Huffman (West Chester)

Golf — Anthony DePietress (PennWest California)

Men’s lacrosse — Owen McKenize (Wingate), Aydan Gilbert (Tiffin)

Women’s lacrosse — Kirra Crowley (Xavier), Sam Clerkin (IUP), Alyvia Henneman (Wilson), Sophie Trively (Lebanon Valley)

Men’s soccer — Jaeden Englebright (Penn State-Harrisburg), Shawn Masson (West Chester)

Women’s soccer — Madelyn Black (Mercyhurst), Rylee Fry (Pitt-Johnstown)

Swimming — Araceli Skiles (Mount Saint Mary’s), Kevin Santos (Edinboro)

Track and field — Riley Ebersole (Cornell), Ashley Pines (Penn State)

Women’s volleyball — Kate Berra (Catholic), Teaguen Reynolds (Lebanon Valley)

Quotables

Sines and Beutler on sharing the football field together for another four years: Sines — “It’s a big blessing to us. We’ve been playing the past four years together and playing hard together. So, it’s cool to a new place with someone you already know.”

Beutler — “It’s definitely going to be better playing with one of my best friends from my high school career. So, it’s definitely going to be a lot better of an experience.”

Herbster on what excites her for Massachusetts: “I’m super excited to play at the next level and meet all new people and new girls. I love the culture of the school, so I’m super excited to start.”

DePietress on representing CV golf at signing day: “Representing CV golf, I honestly couldn’t ask for a better four years. Starting from my freshman year all the way to my senior year, I worked my butt off to get to this position.”

Ebersole and Pines on the competition they’re eager to face at Cornell and Penn State: Pines — “I’m really excited to run at the D1 collegiate level. The competition’s going to be really good. But I’m going to miss Riley next year. It’s really sentimental opening a new chapter of your life but closing the doors, so it’s a lot to take in.”

Ebersole — “I’m definitely excited to move to the next level, see what training’s like and compete against very good athletes. So, it’s very exciting.”

