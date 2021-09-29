 Skip to main content
Sentinel shout-outs (Sept. 29)
Sentinel shout-outs (Sept. 29)

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top individual performances.

Landon Kuntzelman

Trinity football

Helping the Shamrocks secure their second straight win Friday, Kuntzelman factored in five Trinity touchdowns, completing nine of 21 passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns while rushing three times for 22 yards and a pair of scores.

Trinity's Landon Kuntzelman

Trinity's Landon Kuntzelman is one of the key players for Trinity under first-year coach Jordan Hill.

Genna Bush

Boiling Springs field hockey

The junior gave the Bubblers a boost at their home tournament Saturday, with a hat trick, including the game-winning tally in overtime, during a 4-3 win over East Pennsboro, and a goal in a 5-0 win over Greencastle-Antrim.

Camden Shoemaker

Big Spring boys soccer

The Bulldogs surrendered a majority of the game’s chances in a Sept. 21 Mid-Penn Colonial tilt against visiting Greencastle-Antrim, but the senior goalkeeper made nine saves to secure his team a point in the standings with a 1-1 draw.

Big Spring's Camden Shoemaker

Camden Shoemaker.
