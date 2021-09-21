Sentinel shout-outs (Sept. 21)

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top individual performances.

Gracen Nutt

Mechanicsburg volleyball

With 15 kills, four aces, 16 digs and four blocks in a 3-1 win over Carlisle Tuesday, and nine kills, four aces and 11 digs in Thursday’s win over Palmyra, the junior helped the Wildcats improve to 4-0.

Jontae Morris

Cedar Cliff football

The Colts won Friday’s Shore Bowl clash with Red Land, 35-21, and Morris, a senior, contributed 230 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries to the effort. His 61-yard touchdown in the first quarter erased an early Patriots lead and sparked a string of 28 straight Cedar Cliff points.

Sejla Podzic

Carlisle girls soccer

The senior netted three goals with three assists in three wins last week for the unbeaten Thundering Herd. Podzic’s production included the golden goal for Carlisle in the 85th minute of a 1-0 victory over visiting Chambersburg.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0