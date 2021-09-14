 Skip to main content
Sentinel shout-outs (Sept.14)
Sentinel shout-outs (Sept.14)

Jessica Knaub, Trinity

Trinity's Jessica Knaub (center) scored eight goals in seven games with the Shamrocks last season.

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top individual performances.

Jessica Knaub

Trinity Girls Soccer

The senior scored two goals and added two assists in the Shamrocks’ 7-0 win at Middletown Tuesday and scored both of Trinity’s goals, including the game-winning tally with six seconds left, against Pequea Valley Thursday.

Jessica Knaub Trinity

Trinity's Jessica Knaub

Griffin Huffman

Cumberland Valley Football

With time expiring Friday, the junior turned a bobbled snap on a field goal attempt into a game-winning touchdown, giving the Eagles their first victory of the season, a 23-19 decision over visiting Spring-Ford.

Griffin Huffman, Cumberland Valley football

Cumberland Valley's Griffin Huffman

Vanessa Alder

Carlisle Cross Country

Winning a pair of races during the week, the junior took the top time on her new home course in Tuesday’s dual-meet opener against Central Dauphin before claiming the title at Penn State’s Spiked Shoe Invitational Saturday.

Vanessa Alder, Carlisle

Carlisle's Vanessa Alder
