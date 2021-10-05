Sentinel shout-outs (Oct. 5)

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top individual performances.

Liam Raney

Camp Hill boys soccer

In the midst of the Lions’ four-game win streak, Raney recorded his 100th career point last Monday in a 7-0 win at Harrisburg. The senior has scored seven of the Lions’ last 19 goals.

Cam Standish

Mechanicsburg field hockey

The Wildcats won a pair of games last week in dramatic fashion with two overtime goals off the stick of Standish. The junior punched in the only goal in Monday’s 1-0 win at Red Land and scored two, including the winner, the next night in a 5-4 thriller over East Pennsboro.

Molly Starner

Boiling Springs girls soccer

With four goals and two assists Wednesday against Big Spring, Starner reached the 100-point milestone. The junior added a goal in the Bubblers’ 2-1 setback to Trinity Thursday.

