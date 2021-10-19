Sentinel shout-outs (Oct. 19)

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top individual performances.

Danny Decker

Boiling Springs boys soccer

The senior recorded hat tricks in home wins over West Perry (6-0 Wednesday) and East Pennsboro (9-3 Thursday) after picking up a goal and an assist in a 3-0 win at Greencastle-Antrim Oct. 11. Monday’s 5-2 win over Camp Hill was the Bubblers’ 12th in a row.

Izzy Reisinger

Cumberland Valley girls volleyball

The Eagles clinched the Mid-Penn Commonwealth title with key contributions from the big-swinging senior. Reisinger registered 19 kills and 14 digs in a 3-1 win over Waynesboro Oct. 11, 20 kills and 13 digs in a 3-2 loss to Chambersburg Tuesday and 16 kills with five digs and three aces in a 3-0 win over Altoona Thursday.

Maylei Noreika

Big Spring field Hockey

Noreika helped fuel the Bulldogs’ late-season surge with four goals and two assists in a 12-0 win over Middletown Thursday. She also recorded an assists in the Bulldogs’ wins Oct. 11 (2-0 at Spring Grove) and Wendesday (2-1 vs. Camp Hill).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0