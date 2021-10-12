 Skip to main content
Sentinel shout-outs (Oct. 12)
Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top individual performances.

Abigail Ebel

Camp Hill girls tennis

Continuing her season-long unbeaten streak at No. 3 singles through the Mid-Penn Tournament, Ebel defeated Trinity’s Grace Verano 7-6(7-5), 6-2 in Friday’s 3 singles Class 2A final.

Camp Hill's Abigail Ebel

Abigail Ebel

Joey Menke

Boiling Springs football

The senior tailback gave the Bubblers a boost in Friday’s 44-28 win at Big Spring, scoring four touchdowns while leading the team in rushing yards (134) and receiving yards (73).

Boiling Springs' Joey Menke

Boiling Springs' Joey Menke

Lila Shore

Trinity cross country

Shore helped the Shamrocks defeat Middletown Tuesday to clinch the Mid-Penn Capital title and medaled Saturday with a 14th-place finish at the Gettysburg Invitational.

