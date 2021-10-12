Sentinel shout-outs (Oct. 12)

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top individual performances.
Abigail Ebel
Camp Hill girls tennis
Continuing her season-long unbeaten streak at No. 3 singles through the Mid-Penn Tournament, Ebel defeated Trinity’s Grace Verano 7-6(7-5), 6-2 in Friday’s 3 singles Class 2A final.
Joey Menke
Boiling Springs football
The senior tailback gave the Bubblers a boost in Friday’s 44-28 win at Big Spring, scoring four touchdowns while leading the team in rushing yards (134) and receiving yards (73).
Lila Shore
Trinity cross country
Shore helped the Shamrocks defeat Middletown Tuesday to clinch the Mid-Penn Capital title and medaled Saturday with a 14th-place finish at the Gettysburg Invitational.
Lila Shore, a @thsshamrocks/@RocksRunning1 freshman, takes ninth place in the girls champions race at Carlisle in 20:09.4. pic.twitter.com/HEoS8GGysh— Tim Gross (@ByTimGross) September 25, 2021