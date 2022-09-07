 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
Sentinel Shout-Outs

Sentinel Shout-Outs for Sept. 7

  • 0

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

Kevin Shank

Carlisle Cross Country

The senior opened his season with a win in the boys race at Friday’s Enos Yeager Invitational at Chambersburg, leading a one-two finish for the Thundering Herd with classmate Andrew Diehl. Shank’s time – 12 minutes, 14 seconds, was the third-fastest ever posted on the Chambersburg course.

Shank Shout Out.jpg

Carlisle's Kevin Shank

Cam Standish

Mechanicsburg Field Hockey

Standish keyed the Wildcats’ to claim the Big Spring field hockey tournament title Saturday, scoring the only goal in Mechancisburg’s 1-0 win over Crestwood in the first round. The Ohio State commit followed it up with a goal in the 6-0 win over Chambersburg in the championship game.

People are also reading…

Standish Shout Out.jpg

Mechancisburg's Cam Standish

Nolan Wimbrough

Northern Boys Soccer

In a spirited nonleague game between Northern and visiting Red Land in Dillsburg Thursday, the sophomore forward scored four goals and added an assist to push the Polar Bears to a 6-5 victory. Wimbrough netted the game-winning goal in the second overtime period on Maddox Davies’ fourth assist of the night.

Wimbrough Shout Out.jpg

Northern's Nolan Wimbrough
Sentinel Shout-Outs for Aug. 30
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Jack Miller scores 1st goal in Cumberland Valley boys soccer season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News