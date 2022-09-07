Sentinel Shout-Outs for Sept. 7

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

Kevin Shank

Carlisle Cross Country

The senior opened his season with a win in the boys race at Friday’s Enos Yeager Invitational at Chambersburg, leading a one-two finish for the Thundering Herd with classmate Andrew Diehl. Shank’s time – 12 minutes, 14 seconds, was the third-fastest ever posted on the Chambersburg course.

Cam Standish

Mechanicsburg Field Hockey

Standish keyed the Wildcats’ to claim the Big Spring field hockey tournament title Saturday, scoring the only goal in Mechancisburg’s 1-0 win over Crestwood in the first round. The Ohio State commit followed it up with a goal in the 6-0 win over Chambersburg in the championship game.

Nolan Wimbrough

Northern Boys Soccer

In a spirited nonleague game between Northern and visiting Red Land in Dillsburg Thursday, the sophomore forward scored four goals and added an assist to push the Polar Bears to a 6-5 victory. Wimbrough netted the game-winning goal in the second overtime period on Maddox Davies’ fourth assist of the night.