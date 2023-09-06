Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

FRANCES MAURY

Trinity Girls Soccer

The Shamrock senior opened her season with a goal, the 100th of her career, in Trinity's 6-1 win over Lancaster Catholic Aug. 30 and followed it with a two-goal, one-assist performance in a 7-0 win at York Catholic Saturday.

OLIVIA ANDERSON

Northern Field Hockey

A key contributor to Northern's 5-0 start, Anderson registered her 100th career point Aug. 29 at Bermudian Springs and scored the game-winning goal against Biglerville in a 3-2 overtime victory two days later.

IAN GOODLING

West Perry Football

Goodling caught 10 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown in the undefeated Mustangs' 41-7 Week 2 win at Newport. The senior's performance gave him 2,284 receiving yards, the most in West Perry history, eclipsing the previous record of 2,168 yards set in 2013 by Chase May.

