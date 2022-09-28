Sentinel Shout-Outs for Sept. 28

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

Offensive/Defensive Linemen

Carlisle Football

Offensive and defensive fronts keyed Carlisle’s 18-7 Mid-Penn Commonwealth win at Chambersburg Friday, limiting the Trojans to 56 rushing yards on seven carries while opening lanes for Carlisle’s ground game to collect 140 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries.

Kyra Dillon

Mechanicsburg Girls Soccer

With her golden goal in the 89th minute of Monday’s Mid-Penn Commonwealth bout against Hershey, Dillon gave the Wildcats another overtime victory on their Mid-Penn Keystone slate.

Katie Koppenhaver

Cedar Cliff Girls Soccer

Koppenhaver’s first-half goal gave the Colts a 1-0 win at Carlisle Thursday. It was Cedar Cliff’s fifth win of the season, eclipsing the four wins the team posted in 2021.