Sentinel Shout-Outs for Sept. 21

Genna Bush Shout-Out

Boiling Springs' Genna Bush

 Sentinel File

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

Genna Bush

Boiling Springs Field Hockey

Scoring a pair of goals in Monday’s 13-0 Mid-Penn Capital victory over Middletown, Bush pocketed the 100th point of her varsity career. The win also kept Boiling Springs’ undefeated season intact and extended its season-long shutout streak to six games.

Josh Smith

Mechanicsburg Football

Smith helped the Wildcats pick up their first win of the season Friday at Susquehanna Township, setting up Mechanicsburg’s first touchdown of the night with an 80-yard kickoff return. The sophomore also hauled in a late interception that led to a lead-cushioning field goal in the Wildcats, who won their Mid-Penn Colonial Division opener.

Chloe Hagenbuch

Big Spring Girls Volleyball

The Bulldogs’ senior setter dished out 85 assists over three matches last week, She also registered 10 digs and two kills in a five-set loss to Northern Wednesday and served up nine aces in a four-set win over Waynesboro Thursday.

