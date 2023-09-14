Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

JOSIE ICKES

Red Land Field Hockey

In a 7-2 loss to defending state champion Lower Dauphin, the Patriots’ senior goalkeeper made 20 saves, a personal single-game high, including the 200th stop of her varsity career.

LIV GORETSKI

Northern Girls Soccer

The Polar Bears’ prolific scorer netted a goal with two assists in undefeated Northern’s 11-0 win at Big Spring Tuesday.

In the effort, the senior eclipsed the 200-point mark for her career.

KELSEY SHIRES

Cedar Cliff Field Hockey

With 10 saves in a 7-0 loss to Red Land Saturday, Shires reached the 500-save mark for her career.

She followed up the milestone with an 11-save performance Tuesday in a 2-1 win over Mifflin County.