Sentinel Shout-Outs for Sept. 14

Molly Starner

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

Isabelle Putt

Mechanicsburg Girls Soccer

Putt’s penalty-kick goal with 7:40 remaining lifted the Wildcats to a key 2-1 victory over Mid-Penn Keystone rival Lower Dauphin Thursday.

Dakota Campbell

East Pennsboro Football

The Panthers improved to 3-0 with a 17-8 win over Milton Hershey Friday, and Campbell did a little bit of everything, completing passes, rushing, receiving, kicking a field goal and two extra points, intercepting a pass and recovering a squib kick.

Molly Starner

Boiling Springs Girls Soccer

Starner keyed the Bubblers’ claim to a Lady Bubbler Tournament title Saturday, scoring a goal and adding two assists in the 3-2 championship-game win over Central York after picking up two assists in a 5-1 win over Octorara earlier in the day.

