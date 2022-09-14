Sentinel Shout-Outs for Sept. 14

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

Isabelle Putt

Mechanicsburg Girls Soccer

Putt’s penalty-kick goal with 7:40 remaining lifted the Wildcats to a key 2-1 victory over Mid-Penn Keystone rival Lower Dauphin Thursday.

Dakota Campbell

East Pennsboro Football

The Panthers improved to 3-0 with a 17-8 win over Milton Hershey Friday, and Campbell did a little bit of everything, completing passes, rushing, receiving, kicking a field goal and two extra points, intercepting a pass and recovering a squib kick.

Molly Starner

Boiling Springs Girls Soccer

Starner keyed the Bubblers’ claim to a Lady Bubbler Tournament title Saturday, scoring a goal and adding two assists in the 3-2 championship-game win over Central York after picking up two assists in a 5-1 win over Octorara earlier in the day.