Sentinel Shout-Outs for Oct. 5

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

JD Hunter

Cumberland Valley football

Helping the Eagles soar to a 38-14 win over visiting Chambersburg Thursday, Hunter recorded his second touchdown on a kickoff return in as many games to turn a 10-point lead into a 17-point advantage. He also caught a touchdown pass and racked up 191 all-purpose yards.

JD Hunter Shout Out

Cumberland Valley's JD Hunter

Eyan Osterman

Shippensburg boys soccer

Osterman’s golden goal with 7:10 left in the second overtime lifted Shippensburg over Big Spring in a Mid-Penn Colonial game Thursday. The goal snapped a two-game losing streak for Shippensburg and brought the Greyhounds to within two wins of last year’s total with six games left.

Alexandra Brady Shout-Out

Mechanicsburg's Alexandra Brady

Alexandra Brady

Mechanicsburg Field Hockey

The Wildcats senior stopped all three shots she faced behind the Mechanicsburg defense to clinch a 1-0 shutout over Lower Dauphin in a Mid-Penn Keystone showdown Thursday. She followed it up with three saves on four shots in Monday’s 2-1 victory at Red Land.

