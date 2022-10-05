Sentinel Shout-Outs for Oct. 5

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

JD Hunter

Cumberland Valley football

Helping the Eagles soar to a 38-14 win over visiting Chambersburg Thursday, Hunter recorded his second touchdown on a kickoff return in as many games to turn a 10-point lead into a 17-point advantage. He also caught a touchdown pass and racked up 191 all-purpose yards.

Eyan Osterman

Shippensburg boys soccer

Osterman’s golden goal with 7:10 left in the second overtime lifted Shippensburg over Big Spring in a Mid-Penn Colonial game Thursday. The goal snapped a two-game losing streak for Shippensburg and brought the Greyhounds to within two wins of last year’s total with six games left.

Alexandra Brady

Mechanicsburg Field Hockey

The Wildcats senior stopped all three shots she faced behind the Mechanicsburg defense to clinch a 1-0 shutout over Lower Dauphin in a Mid-Penn Keystone showdown Thursday. She followed it up with three saves on four shots in Monday’s 2-1 victory at Red Land.

