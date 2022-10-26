Sentinel Shout-Outs for Oct. 26

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

Julie Colestock

Camp Hill Field Hockey

At the helm of the Lions program for 35 years, Colestock finished her career with a 119-99-10 record. Camp Hill tied Susquehanna Township 2-2 Oct. 17 and defeated Big Spring 3-0 in its regular-season finale Thursday.

Ethan Eisenberg

Big Spring Football

In the Bulldogs’ regular-season finale, a 42-35 loss at Upper Dauphin, Eisenberg completed 18 of 39 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns to two interceptions. The senior finished his career as Big Spring’s all-time leader with 3,462 passing yards.

Evelyn Morris

Northern Field Hockey

A sophomore for the playoff-bound Polar Bears, Morris registered her 100th career point in an 8-0 win over Greencastle Wednesday. Morris scored three goals and added two assists during the game, recording her second hat trick in three days.