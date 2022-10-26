 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel Shout-Outs for Oct. 26

Boiling Springs Northern Field Hockey 4

Boiling Springs' AJ Salkic, left, and Northern's Evelyn Morris scramble to chase a loose ball during the first quarter of their 2021 game at Boiling Springs High School.

 Sentinel File

The Polar Bears topped East Pennsboro in the first round of the District 3 Class 2A playoffs at Mechanicsburg.

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

Julie Colestock

Camp Hill Field Hockey

At the helm of the Lions program for 35 years, Colestock finished her career with a 119-99-10 record. Camp Hill tied Susquehanna Township 2-2 Oct. 17 and defeated Big Spring 3-0 in its regular-season finale Thursday.

Colestock Shout-Out

Camp Hill coach Julie Colestock

Ethan Eisenberg

Big Spring Football

In the Bulldogs’ regular-season finale, a 42-35 loss at Upper Dauphin, Eisenberg completed 18 of 39 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns to two interceptions. The senior finished his career as Big Spring’s all-time leader with 3,462 passing yards.

Eisenebrg Shout-Out

Big SPring's Ethan Eisenberg

Evelyn Morris

Northern Field Hockey

A sophomore for the playoff-bound Polar Bears, Morris registered her 100th career point in an 8-0 win over Greencastle Wednesday. Morris scored three goals and added two assists during the game, recording her second hat trick in three days.

Morris Shout-Out.jpg

Northerns Evelyn Morris.
