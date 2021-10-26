 Skip to main content
Sentinel Shout-Outs for Oct. 26

Trinity Big Spring 12

Big Spring's quarterback Ethan Eisenberg, right, fakes a handoff to Grant Hall during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital Division game at COBO Field Friday night.

 Jason Malmont / The Sentinel

Mechanicsburg defeated Northern 1-0 on a goal by Liam Stockbauer.

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top individual performances.

Zach French Sentinel Shout-Out

Northern's Zach French

Zach French

Northern Boys Soccer

The senior tallied five goals and three assists to help the Polar Bears wrap up their season with three straight shutout wins last week, including two over playoff teams.

Ethan Eisenberg Sentinel Shout-Out

Big Spring's Ethan Eisenberg

Ethan Eisenberg

Big Spring Football

Eisenberg conducted the Bulldogs offense in Friday’s 49-14 win over previously Steelton-Highspire, completing 9 of 18 passes for 140 yards and three touchdowns to one interception. He also rushed four times for 6 yards and another score.

Kelsey Shoap Sentinel Shout-Out

Shippensburg's Kelsey Shoap

Kelsey Shoap

Shippensburg girls soccer

Shoap collected her 100th career point in the Greyhounds’ 3-2 win over Biglerville Wednesday, which snapped a four-game Shippensburg losing streak.

