Sentinel Shout-Outs for Oct. 26

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top individual performances.

Zach French

Northern Boys Soccer

The senior tallied five goals and three assists to help the Polar Bears wrap up their season with three straight shutout wins last week, including two over playoff teams.

Ethan Eisenberg

Big Spring Football

Eisenberg conducted the Bulldogs offense in Friday’s 49-14 win over previously Steelton-Highspire, completing 9 of 18 passes for 140 yards and three touchdowns to one interception. He also rushed four times for 6 yards and another score.

Kelsey Shoap

Shippensburg girls soccer

Shoap collected her 100th career point in the Greyhounds’ 3-2 win over Biglerville Wednesday, which snapped a four-game Shippensburg losing streak.

