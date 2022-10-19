 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel Shout-Outs for Oct. 19

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

Jeremiah Hargrove

Carlisle Football

In the Thundering Herd’s 26-20 win over Cumberland Valley Friday – Carlisle’s first victory over the Eagles since 2004 – Hargrove collected 168 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries to go with an interception and a blocked extra point.

Hargrove Shout Out

Carlisle's Jeremiah Hargrove

Dominic Frontino

Shippensburg Wrestling

Picking up where he left off with an eighth-place finish at states in March, the Shippensburg senior forged his way to eighth-place laurels at 160 pounds in the preseason Super 32 Challenge held Friday through Sunday in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Frontino Shout-Out

Shippensburg's Dominic Frontino

Reagan Eickhoff

Boiling Springs Field Hockey

Eickhoff, an Ohio State commit, has been a driving force for the unbeaten Bubblers. In Monday’s Mid-Penn Colonial game against Big Spring on Senior Night, Eickhoff scored two goals and recorded her 200th point in the process.

Eickhoff Shout Out

Boiling Springs' Reagan Eickhoff
