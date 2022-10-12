Sentinel Shout-Outs for Oct. 12

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

Patricia Kandrot

Mechanicsburg Girls Tennis

Kandrot capped her senior singles season with her second straight Mid-Penn No. 2 singles title Monday. After posting a 14-2 regular-season record, Kandrot won four straight singles matches in the conference tournament without losing a set.

Derek Witmer

Cedar Cliff Football

Booting a 43-yard field goal with two seconds remaining in a Mid-Penn Keystone game at Lower Dauphin, Witmer lifted the Colts to a 24-21 victory and put Cedar Cliff a game above .500 with the team’s second consecutive win.

Gracen Nutt

Mechanicsburg Girls Volleyball

With 25 kills in the Wildcats’ wild five-set win at Lower Dauphin Monday, Nutt eclipsed 500 varsity regular-season kills and paced Mechanicsburg to its 10th consecutive victory. Mechanicsburg dropped the first two games before rallying for the win.

