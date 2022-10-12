 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Sentinel Shout-Outs for Oct. 12

  • 0
Carlisle Mechancisburg Volleyball 3.JPG

Mechanicsburg's Gracen Nutt , back, hits the ball past Carlisle's Sara Dowling during a Mid-Penn Keystone match on Monday at Mechanicsburg High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

Patricia Kandrot

Mechanicsburg Girls Tennis

Kandrot capped her senior singles season with her second straight Mid-Penn No. 2 singles title Monday. After posting a 14-2 regular-season record, Kandrot won four straight singles matches in the conference tournament without losing a set.

Kandrot Shout-Out

Mechanicsburg's Patricia Kandrot

Derek Witmer

Cedar Cliff Football

Booting a 43-yard field goal with two seconds remaining in a Mid-Penn Keystone game at Lower Dauphin, Witmer lifted the Colts to a 24-21 victory and put Cedar Cliff a game above .500 with the team’s second consecutive win.

People are also reading…

Gracen Nutt

Nutt Shout-Out

Mechanicsburg's Gracen Nutt

Mechanicsburg Girls Volleyball

With 25 kills in the Wildcats’ wild five-set win at Lower Dauphin Monday, Nutt eclipsed 500 varsity regular-season kills and paced Mechanicsburg to its 10th consecutive victory. Mechanicsburg dropped the first two games before rallying for the win.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Pro Football Challenge: FrontPageBets' Mike Szvetitz makes his Week 6 NFL picks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News