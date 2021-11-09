Sentinel Shout-Outs for Nov. 9

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top individual performances.
Ryanne Whiteman
Trinity Girls Volleyball
The senior recorded two aces and 20 digs for the Shamrocks Saturday, helping the Shamrocks win their third straight District 3 title in a 3-0 win over York Catholic.
Marko Balic
Camp Hill Boys Soccer
Balic broke a 1-1 tie in Wednesday’s District 3 Class A title game, scoring on a penalty kick with 3:48 left, propelling the Lions to a win over Tulpehocken and their sixth title.
Arriel Frey
Mechanicsburg Girls Soccer
When Thursday’s Class 3A championship game against Elco needed penalty kicks to decide a winner, Frey made a pair of saves and scored on her attempt to clinch gold for the Wildcats.