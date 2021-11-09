 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Sentinel Shout-Outs for Nov. 9

  • 0

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top individual performances.

Ryanne Whiteman

Trinity Girls Volleyball

Ryanne Whiteman Sentinel Shout-Out

Ryanne Whiteman, Trinity

The senior recorded two aces and 20 digs for the Shamrocks Saturday, helping the Shamrocks win their third straight District 3 title in a 3-0 win over York Catholic.

Marko Balic

Camp Hill Boys Soccer

Marko Balic Sentinel Shout-Out

Marko Balic, Camp Hill

Balic broke a 1-1 tie in Wednesday’s District 3 Class A title game, scoring on a penalty kick with 3:48 left, propelling the Lions to a win over Tulpehocken and their sixth title.

Arriel Frey

Mechanicsburg Girls Soccer

Arrierl Frey Sentinel Shout-Out

Mechanicsburg's Arriel Frey

When Thursday’s Class 3A championship game against Elco needed penalty kicks to decide a winner, Frey made a pair of saves and scored on her attempt to clinch gold for the Wildcats.

Sentinel Shout-Outs for Nov. 2
Sentinel Shout-Outs for Oct. 26
Sentinel sports shout-outs for Oct. 19
Sentinel shout-outs (Oct. 12)
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing holds test ice hockey match ahead of Winter Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News