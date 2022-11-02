 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Sentinel Shout-Outs for Nov. 2

  • 0
Boiling Springs Football 12.JPG

Boilng Springs' Trey McCardell, left, picks up a short gain of yards during the second quarter of their Mid-Penn Non-league game against Gettysburg on Friday night at Ecker Field.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

Gracyn Catalano

Mechanicsburg Field Hockey

Helping the Wildcats tear through the first two rounds of the district playoffs, the senior scored five goals – including her 100th career point – in an 8-0 win over Lampeter-Strasburg in the Class 2A first round Oct. 26 and followed with a two-goal performance in Mechanicsburg’s 5-0 victory over Northern in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Catalano scored five goals to lead the Wildcats to the opening-round victory.

Trey McCardell

Boiling Springs Football

McCardell capped his Boiling Springs football career with 218 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on 30 carries in the Bubblers’ 35-28 Mid-Penn Capital win at Camp Hill Friday night.

People are also reading…

McCardell Shout-Out

Boiling Springs' Trey McCardell
Sentinel Shout-Outs for Oct. 26
Sentinel Shout-Outs for Oct. 19
Sentinel Shout-Outs for Oct. 12
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Trinity girls soccer scores three goals off corners

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News