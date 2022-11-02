Sentinel Shout-Outs for Nov. 2

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

Gracyn Catalano

Helping the Wildcats tear through the first two rounds of the district playoffs, the senior scored five goals – including her 100th career point – in an 8-0 win over Lampeter-Strasburg in the Class 2A first round Oct. 26 and followed with a two-goal performance in Mechanicsburg’s 5-0 victory over Northern in Saturday’s quarterfinals.