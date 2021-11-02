 Skip to main content
Sentinel Shout-Outs for Nov. 2

Brady Olsen, Boiling Springs

Brade Olsen, pictured in a 2020 game, matched the Boiling Springs record for career points.

 Sentinel file

Carlee Collier

Red Land Girls Soccer

Carlee Collier Sentinel shout-out

Red Land's Carlee Collier

After netting the game-winning goal in Red Land’s 2-1 playoff-opening win over Fleetwoord Oct. 25, Collier scored the golden goal, the game’s only tally, in Thursday’s District 3 Class 3A quarterfinal win over Gettysburg, clinching a state-playoff berth for the Patriots.

Ben Tyler

Camp Hill Football

The senior’s diving interception, in which he grabbed the ball off a teammate’s leg, helped the Lions defeat Trinity 7-0 Friday and came in at No. 5 on SportsCenter’s Top 10 later that evening.

Brady Olsen

Boiling Springs Boys Soccer

Brady Olsen Sentinel shout-out

Boiling Springs' Brady Olsen

With two goals in Saturday’s 7-0 win over Pequea Valley in the District 3 Class 2A quarterfinals, Olsen moved into a tie atop the program’s career points list with 147.

