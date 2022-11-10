 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Sentinel Shout-Outs for Nov. 10

  • 0
Northern Football Practice 4.JPG

Mason Yohn looks for an opponent to block during Northern York's football practice on Wednesday afternoon.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Shaw scored with 1:51 left in the game's second overtime to give the Lions a 1-0 victory in their state playoff opener.

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

Mason Yohn

Northern Football

Yohn keyed the Polar Bears’ 21-20 District 3 Class 5A first-round playoff win at South Western, catching a pair of touchdowns, kicking three extra points, recording two tackles, hauling in an interception and a punt that went, with a roll, from one goal line to the other.

People are also reading…

Aubrey Cramer

Cumberland Valley Girls Water Polo

The Eagles freshman earned Pennsylvania Rookie of the Year honors after helping Cumberland Valley clinch a berth in the state tournament and finish eighth overall.

Joining her with individual accolades were seniors Kinsey Coomes (second team all-state) and Alivia Smith (third team all-state).

Cramer Shout-Out

Cumberland Valley's Aubrey Kramer

Sophia Shaw

Camp Hill Girls Soccer

After scoring both goals in the Lions’ 2-0 victory over Harrisburg Christian for the District 3 title Thursday, Shaw scored the golden goal in a 1-0 double-overtime victory over Pine Grove in Camp Hill’s Class A state playoff opener Tuesday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Wimbledon in talks to ease rules on white underwear for female players

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News