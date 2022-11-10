Sentinel Shout-Outs for Nov. 10

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

Mason Yohn

Northern Football

Yohn keyed the Polar Bears’ 21-20 District 3 Class 5A first-round playoff win at South Western, catching a pair of touchdowns, kicking three extra points, recording two tackles, hauling in an interception and a punt that went, with a roll, from one goal line to the other.

Aubrey Cramer

Cumberland Valley Girls Water Polo

The Eagles freshman earned Pennsylvania Rookie of the Year honors after helping Cumberland Valley clinch a berth in the state tournament and finish eighth overall.

Joining her with individual accolades were seniors Kinsey Coomes (second team all-state) and Alivia Smith (third team all-state).

Sophia Shaw

Camp Hill Girls Soccer

After scoring both goals in the Lions’ 2-0 victory over Harrisburg Christian for the District 3 title Thursday, Shaw scored the golden goal in a 1-0 double-overtime victory over Pine Grove in Camp Hill’s Class A state playoff opener Tuesday.

