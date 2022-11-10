Sentinel Shout-Outs for Nov. 10

Sentinel Staff
Shaw scored with 1:51 left in the game's second overtime to give the Lions a 1-0 victory in their state playoff opener.
Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.
Mason Yohn
Yohn keyed the Polar Bears’ 21-20 District 3 Class 5A first-round playoff win at South Western, catching a pair of touchdowns, kicking three extra points, recording two tackles, hauling in an interception and a punt that went, with a roll, from one goal line to the other.
Aubrey Cramer Cumberland Valley Girls Water Polo
The Eagles freshman earned Pennsylvania Rookie of the Year honors after helping Cumberland Valley clinch a berth in the state tournament and finish eighth overall.
Joining her with individual accolades were seniors Kinsey Coomes (second team all-state) and Alivia Smith (third team all-state).
Cumberland Valley's Aubrey Kramer
Photo by CV Water Polo
Sophia Shaw
After scoring both goals in the Lions’ 2-0 victory over Harrisburg Christian for the District 3 title Thursday, Shaw scored the golden goal in a 1-0 double-overtime victory over Pine Grove in Camp Hill’s Class A state playoff opener Tuesday.
This week's shout-outs go to Mechanicsburg's Gracyn Catalano and Boiling Springs' Trey McCardell.
This week's shout-outs go to Camp Hill's Julie Colestock, Big Spring's Ethan Eisenberg and Northern's Evelyn Morris.
This week's shout-outs go to Carlisle's Jeremiah Hargrove, Shippensburg's Dominic Frontino and Boiling Springs' Reagan Eickhoff.
Photos: Camp Hill and Harrisburg Christian District 3 Class A soccer
Camp Hill celebrates after winning the District 3 Class A soccer championships against Harrisburg Christian at Eagle View Stadium.

Camp Hill's Della Hawkins, center, looks for room around Harrisburg Christian during the first half of the District 3 Class A soccer championships at Eagle View Stadium.

Camp Hill's Sophia Shaw kicks in a goal during the first half of the District 3 Class A soccer championship game against Harrisburg Christian at Eagle View Stadium.

Camp Hill's Karen Cutler, back, and Harrisburg Christian's Kayla Arnold battle for a high bounce ball during the first half of the District 3 Class A soccer championship game at Eagle View Stadium.

Camp Hill's Sophia Shaw, left, looks for room around Harrisburg Christian's Kim Sanchez, Merab Nace, and Maddy Dietrich, during the first half of the District 3 Class A soccer championship game at Eagle View Stadium.

Camp Hill's Karen Cutler, left, controls the ball in front of Harrisburg Christian's Kayla Arnold, right, during the first half of the District 3 Class A soccer championship game at Eagle View Stadium.

Camp Hill's Cece Beem, left, applies pressure to Harrisburg Christian's Hannah Costa, right, during the first half of the District 3 Class A soccer championship game at Eagle View Stadium.

Camp Hill's Julia Consiglio, right, drives the ball down the field as Harrisburg Christian's Kayla Arnold, left, chases her during the first half of the District 3 Class A soccer championship game at Eagle View Stadium.

Camp Hill's Kate Chaplin, right, battles Harrisburg Christian's Kayla Arnold, left, for control of the ball during the first half of the District 3 Class A soccer championship game at Eagle View Stadium.

Camp Hill's Della Hawkins, center, looks for room around Harrisburg Christian's Merab Nace, left, Maddy Dietrich, middle, and Joi Brenize, right, during the first half of the District 3 Class A soccer championship game at Eagle View Stadium.

Camp Hill's Sophia Shaw, left, and Harrisburg Christian's Alexa Drake, run down a loose ball during the first half of the District 3 Class A soccer championship game at Eagle View Stadium.

Camp Hill's Sophia Shaw, center, heads the ball away from in front of Harrisburg Christian's Kayla Arnold, left, and Alexa Drake, front, during the first half of the District 3 Class A soccer championship game at Eagle View Stadium.

Camp Hill's Della Hawkins, left, and Harrisburg Christian's Kim Sanchez, chase down a loose ball during the first half of the District 3 Class A soccer championship game at Eagle View Stadium.

Camp Hill's Mary Shartle throws the ball into play during the first half of the District 3 Class A soccer championship game against Harrisburg Christian at Eagle View Stadium.

Camp Hill's Della Hawkins, left, leaps over Harrisburg Christian's Hannah Costa, to gain control of a high bounce ball during the first half of the District 3 Class A soccer championship game at Eagle View Stadium.

Camp Hill's Claire Brosius, center, pass the ball away from in front of a host of Harrisburg Christian players during the first half of the District 3 Class A soccer championship game at Eagle View Stadium.

Camp Hill celebrates after defeating Harrisburg Christian in the District 3 Class A soccer championship game against Harrisburg Christian at Eagle View Stadium.

Camp Hill's Sophia Shaw, center, celebrates after scorning a goal during the first half of the District 3 Class A soccer championship game against Harrisburg Christian at Eagle View Stadium.

Camp Hill celebrates after defeating Harrisburg Christian in the District 3 Class A soccer championship game against Harrisburg Christian at Eagle View Stadium.

